Romance is one of the most popular genres in the film and television industries. Comprising many sub-genres, romance is everywhere in our digital spaces. The purest form of love lies in its innocence and unyielding nature. No matter what the circumstance turns out to be, true love is about respecting each other and waiting eternally, without a concrete promise. If you are a hopeless romantic or want to explore a set of films with a deeper meaning of love, watch these Telugu romantic movies that will make you believe in true love.

1. Nireekshana (1982) (YouTube)

Love blossoms between a local tribal woman and a forest officer. While the two gravitate towards each other, fate has different plans for them. Will they overcome the trenches of evil and reunite once more?

Watch to find out!

A remake of the Malayalam movie Yathra, this movie is a must-watch for the serene greenery and a refreshing outlook.

2. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (Amazon Prime Video)

Siri and Lalitha are childhood best friends who get together for Lalitha’s wedding. Among the guests arrives the personification of chaos, Santhosh. Siri and Santhosh get involved in different situations, making each other see the other in a different light. While the duo realize they are in love, Santhosh’s mother and Siri’s brother pose as possible threats.

3. Saptapadi (1981) (YouTube)

Yajulu is a spiritual leader, who is rigid in his judgements and beliefs. His estranged granddaughter Hema, who resembles his deceased daughter, returns to the village, tugging at his heartstrings.

He decides to marry Hema to his elder son’s son, Gaurinanda. Hema is in love with a flautist Haribabu from a different caste. Yajulu’s wish throws their fates into chaos.

This acclaimed movie showcases love as a silent yet strong affection. The movie is a must-watch for every romance lover!

4. Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (JioHotstar)

Raja Ram falls in love with Nazeera at first sight. The state-level athlete and his lover go through twin unfortunate situations that force them apart. Years pass and the jaded duo face each other with a tricky situation once again.

Will they resolve their story or let it consume them?

5. Tholi Prema (JioHotstar, Zee 5)

This film revolves around Aditya, an extrovert and Varsha, an introvert. The duo fall in love and face a challenging situation. Due to roaring arrogance and stubbornness, they part ways.

This love story spans seven years of longing, regret, and realization. Watch this cat-and-mouse movie in which the main characters quarrel with each other, but eventually find their way back to each other.

6. Oohalu Gusagusalade (JioHotstar, Aha, Amazon Prime Video)

A summer vacation in Vizag holds delightful and painful memories for Venky and Prabhavathi.

After some years the two face each other in an uncanny situation. Will they resolve their misunderstandings once and for all, or let it tear them apart?

These Telugu romantic movies will change your outlook on romance. While there are many romance movies, these films speak of the delicate art of loving a person in silent yet strong affection and with complete devotion. Let us know which of these movies is your favourite in the comments below!

