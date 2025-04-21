Ever watched a movie and found yourself more in awe of the backdrop? South Indian cinema has a way of transforming real-life destinations into dreamy cinematic scapes that one can’t help but romanticize. The good news is that when it comes to real life, you don’t need a film crew or a movie ticket to visit these spots. Several of these iconic locations are just a train or road trip away from Visakhapatnam. Whether you’re a film buff chasing shooting spots or a traveler seeking beautiful getaways, these destinations offer a chance to relive your favourite movie moments in real life. Here are some iconic South Indian movie locations that you can and should visit from Visakhapatnam:

1. Kochi

Movies: Kumbalangi Nights, Premam

With its classy cafes, pastel buildings, and backwater canals, Kochi feels like a slow-motion scene from a coming-of-age film — and it often is. Kumbalangi Nights beautifully captured the idyllic life around the water-locked village of Kumbalangi, while Premam gave us nostalgic glimpses of Fort Kochi’s colonial charm. Whether you’re sipping coffee in a heritage café or strolling past murals in the art district, every corner of Kochi offers film-worthy aesthetics.

To visit: Hop on the 13351 – Alappuzha Express for a scenic train journey to Kerala’s film capital.

2. Godavari River

Movie: Godhavari

Few movies have romanticised a river quite like Godhavari. The film glides along the riverbanks between Rajahmundry and Bhadrachalam, showcasing the shimmering Godavari as more than just a backdrop. A cruise here offers quietude, reflections on water, and a glimpse of rural Andhra untouched by time.

To visit: Rajahmundry is a smooth 200-km road trip from Vizag. Alternatively, trains like 12805 – Lingampalli Janmabhoomi SF Express or 17240 – Simhadri Express also get you there comfortably.

3. Munnar

Movies: Charlie, Chennai Express

In the rolling hills of Kerala, Munnar’s tea gardens and fog-kissed roads make it a dream location — and South Indian filmmakers know it. Charlie brings out its mystical charm, while Chennai Express uses its gorgeous valleys for push-and-pull romance sequences. Perfect for both romance and drama, Munnar is your real-life movie set waiting to be explored.

To visit: Fly or take a train to Kochi, then grab a bus or taxi to reach this hill station paradise.

3. Idukki

Movie: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Somewhere in Kerala’s green heart, Idukki is where misty mountains meet cascading waterfalls. The film Maheshinte Prathikaaram brought attention to the region’s everyday beauty, from winding forest roads to sleepy spice towns. Visit for the solitude, stay for the storytelling landscapes.

To visit: Reach Kochi via flight or train, and take a taxi or bus ride into Idukki’s emerald wilderness.

4. Puducherry

Movie: Life of Pi

With pastel streets, sunlit beaches, and a relaxed pace of life, Puducherry looks like a French film with a Tamil twist. Life of Pi used the quaint colonial charm of this town to tell its international story. Rock Beach, old churches, and bougainvillaea-lined paths give you all the aesthetic feels.

To visit: Board the 20851 – Puducherry SF Express for a direct route, or fly via Bengaluru or Hyderabad for quicker access.

5. Badami Caves

Movies: Rowdy Rathore, Guru

Ancient carvings meet cinematic action in Badami. Its red sandstone caves, dramatically carved into cliffs, have featured in action-packed movies like Rowdy Rathore and Guru. Whether you’re into archaeology or adrenaline, these caves and the Agastya Lake they overlook offer myth, art, and drama.

To visit: Fly or take a train to Bangalore, continue to Hubballi, and catch a cab to Badami from there.

6. Hampi

Movies: The Myth, Magadheera

A landscape straight out of an epic, Hampi’s surreal boulder-strewn terrain has hosted cinematic adventures like Magadheera and The Myth. With its centuries-old ruins, ornate temples, and river vistas, Hampi is a filmmaker’s playground and a traveler’s dream.

To visit: 18047 – Vasco-da-Gama Amaravati Express takes you directly to Hospet, Hampi’s nearest railhead. Or fly into Bengaluru and travel by road.

7. Madurai

Movie: Meenakshi Sundareshwar

With its majestic temples and bustling bazaars, Madurai is as lively a as the emotions in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which brought this sacred city to our screens. The Meenakshi Amman Temple’s intricate carvings and glowing towers are reason enough to visit, but the city’s cinematic charm is a bonus.

To visit: Take connecting flights or board trains like 22605 – Tirunelveli SF Express or 12665 – Kanniyakumari SF Express.

Whether you’re chasing love like in Premam, rediscovering yourself like in Charlie, or simply soaking in stories like in Maheshinte Prathikaaram, visit these locations iconic South Indian movie locations and write your own adventure!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel articles.