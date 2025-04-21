Gujarat Titans (GT) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) is another interesting match-up in this 2025 IPL season. GT are dominating the league, sitting on top of the points table with five wins from seven matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in seventh place with just 3 wins in 7 matches. Know who is likely to win, and also know the pitch report and playing 11 for this game.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report:

The surface at Eden Gardens is expected to favour batters early on, offering consistent bounce and pace, allowing free-flowing strokeplay. However, as the game progresses, spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine could exploit the slowing track, particularly during the middle overs. Historically, teams batting first here have posted 180+ totals, making the toss a crucial factor.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Battles:

Historically, GT hold a slight edge over KKR, winning two of their four encounters, while KKR managed just one victory, with one match abandoned. Their only meeting at Eden Gardens in 2023 saw GT cruise to a seven-wicket win while chasing 180. However, KKR’s most iconic moment against GT came in Ahmedabad during the 2023 season, when Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes in the final over sealed a miraculous chase of 205.

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing 11:

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Who is likely to win?

GT enter this clash as clear favourites, given their superior form, balanced squad, and psychological edge in head-to-head matchups. KKR’s fragile middle order could prove costly against GT’s versatile attack. However, KKR’s explosive batting potential, particularly if Narine or Rinku Singh fires, can snatch the victory away from GT.

Also read: Visakhapatnam set to host India vs South Africa ODI in December

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more IPL predictions.