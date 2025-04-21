Tourist or local, everyone loves a beach. While simply soaking your feat in the water is a pleasure in itself, there’s much joy to be found in the n number of watersports you can nidulge in when you’re by the ocean. Swimming, surfing, scuba diving and snorkelling – these are just some to name. While scuba diving is a popular activity, less is known about snorkelling. Snorkelling should be your priority if you want a low-cost and minimum-risk activity to explore the underwater world. Here’s a comprehensive snorkelling 101 guide, snorkelling places in India, and things to remember!

What is Snorkeling? Is it the same as scuba diving?

Snorkelling and scuba diving – these two are different things, and the common misconception is that they are similar. When snorkelling, one can float in the water and enjoy the surface-level marine ecosystem, while scuba diving involves exploring the deeper parts of the water with independent breathing equipment. For scuba diving, you require professional training and certification for safety purposes. Snorkelling requires minimal equipment and less training compared to scuba diving.

Basic Equipment for Snorkelling

You need basic equipment to participate in this activity. You will need:

Appropriate swimwear that you are comfortable in

Masks: To cover your eyes and nose to breathe while underwater

Fins: To help you in mobility across the water

Snorkel: A tube that allows you to breathe while submerging your head underwater

Always seek basic training exercises from professionals and specialists who can guide you through the process.

Places in India for Snorkeling

Once you have received the beginner snorkelling training, you can map out different locations to visit to engage in this activity. Here are some top places worth a visit for their marvellous waters!

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

This is one of the most popular snorkelling spots in India. The waters are known for their exquisite marine life. Some of the best places for snorkelling on the islands include Red Skin Island, Henry Lawrence Island, and Elephant Beach. The stunning waters of Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a great place for marine life exploration.

Pondicherry

Famous for its picturesque town, French architecture, and lively people, Pondicherry is another excellent place for snorkelling. The warm waters of Pondicherry have a unique charm hidden, which makes this place a must-visit! Visit Serenity Beach, Paradise Beach, Four Corners, and Temple Reef for the perfect snorkelling experience.

Goa

You must have guessed this one! Boosting the beach culture and lifestyle, Goa has to be on the list of snorkelling places in India. Some snorkelling places here include Grande Island, Majorda Beach, Monkey Beach and Sunny Island. Discover the immense greenery and crystal clear waters while exploring the marine life at these iconic spots!

Things to remember

While indulging in adrenaline-pumping activities is recommended for a healthier lifestyle, there are certain things to remember as well. Snorkelling is an underwater activity, meaning it needs maximum precaution. Always remember to know the dos and don’ts of snorkelling. Get basic training on swimming and balancing body weight before engaging in snorkelling. If possible, book a professional snorkelling package ensuring top-of-the-line equipment and trained professionals who will keep the experience safe.

There you have it—a detailed, no-nonsense snorkelling 101 guide for beginners and snorkelling places in India! Exploring the unknown has an enchanting allure, which makes experiencing it a must. Let us know what your favourite place for snorkelling is in the comments.

