We hit refresh on another week of April 2025, and an endless list of ‘to-do’s lie in front of us. Feeling slightly daunted by them is normal. Needing a break is more than understandable. If you find yourself in need of respite, keep handy this list of new OTT releases this week that promise some immersive entertainment to help recharge yourself:

1. You Season 5

No one loves like Joe Goldberg, a young man who falls quite easily for beautiful, smart women. When love turns into obsession, and his partners turn into victims, however, Joe’s life becomes a violent and toxic journey.

The fifth and final season of this rollercoaster of a show comes out this week, and Joe returns to the place where his obsessions started: New York. With four successful seasons, You S5 is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week!

Release date: 24 April

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Havoc

Tom Hardy in high-voltage movies is a trope we’ll never get tired of. Havoc brings this combination to life once again. In this, Tom Hardy acts as a detective called Walker, who, after a drug deal gone wrong, must rescue a politician’s son from the chaos of the criminal underworld. The movie follows his journey, which soon leads him to a web of corruption, promopting him to revaluate his life.

Release date: 25 April

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

This Saif Ali Khan-starrer revolves around a thief who is hired by a crime lord steal an invaluable African Sun diamond. He attempts to pull off a heist, which turns into a dangerous race of betrayals, deception, and alliances.

Release date: 25 April

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Chiyaan Vikram stars in this action film as Kaali, a family man who runs a convenience store. However, Kaali has a criminal past, which he has to relive when his former boss turns up out of nowhere and forces him to go on a dangerous murder mission.

Release date: 24 April

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Weak Hero Class 2

It is tough to be a teenager. Recent series like Adoloscence reveal the darker side of being a young person navigating the world. Weak Hero Class is another such series that deals with school violence. In Season 1, the protagonist, Yeon Si-eun was depicted as a studious boy who loses a dear friend by the end of the season.

Season 2 begins with Yeon si-eun shifting to a new school in an attempt to escape the ghosts of his past. Watch as he makes new friends and faces tougher and more notorious enemies.

Release date: 25 April

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Kajillionaire

This crime-comedy follows Old Dolio, who comes from a family of scam artists. As her parents plan a heist to pay their rent, they invite an outsider, Melanie, to join them, which turns their world upside down.

Release date: 25 April

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

7. Ayyana Mane

Set in a small coastal village in Karnataka, Ayyana Mane is a Kannada web series that follows Jaji, a new bride moving into her husband’s home. The typical “honeymoon phasae” fizzles away as she finds that the house is haunted by secrets and mysterious deaths.

Release date: 25 April

OTT Platform: Zee5

With these new OTT releases, there’s plenty of fresh and interesting content to stream this week. When you’re in the mood to watch something, pick your choice of movie or show, grab a snack, and press play!

