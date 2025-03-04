There’s something magical about the combination of crashing waves, salty sea breeze, and the irresistible aroma of street food. If you’ve ever strolled along Vizag’s Beach Road, you know exactly what we mean! From piping hot bajjis to classic murri mixture, beachside snacks in Visakhapatnam hit different:

Boiled Peanuts

Simple yet satisfying, boiled peanuts are a timeless snack enjoyed by many. Tossed with a sprinkle of salt, this humble snack is the perfect companion for a leisurely beachside chat.

Tomato Bajji

You’ve heard of mirchi bajji, but have you tried tomato bajji? A local favorite, this deep-fried delight features raw tomatoes dipped in seasoned batter and fried to golden perfection. Topped with chili powder, crunchy peanuts, onions, and puffed rice, this snack is a spicy, tangy explosion of flavors! You’ll find plenty of bajji stalls along the Beach Road, especially in the evenings.

Momos

Steamed, stuffed, and oh-so-delicious, momos have become a street food staple in Vizag. Whether you prefer them filled with veggies or meat, they are best enjoyed with a side of fiery chutney.

Pro tip: Head to the momo stall outside the Aqua Sports Complex for some of the best ones in town!

Murri Mixture

Is it even a proper beach visit if you don’t snack on murri mixture straight out of a newspaper cone? This classic Andhra-style street food is a delightful mix of puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, peanuts, fresh coriander, and a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Light, crunchy, and slightly spicy, it’s the perfect snack to munch on as you soak in the ocean view.

Corn on the Cob

Bhutta, or roasted corn on the cob, is a must-have when you’re at the beach. The smoky char, combined with a zesty mix of salt, chili powder, and lemon, makes it an irresistible snack, especially during the monsoon season.

Ice Cream

Nothing beats the joy of biting into an ice cream bar while taking in the sea breeze. Be it a classic Chocobar or a fruity popsicle, ice cream is a beachside essential in Vizag—especially when the sun is blazing!

These appetizing beachside snacks in Visakhapatnam are a culture in themselves – nurturing Vizagites through their childhood years to adulthood! Every bite carries the taste of nostalgia, of simpler times spent by the shore, watching the waves crash and the city’s lights twinkle in the distance.

