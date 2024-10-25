The world of snacks has always held a special place in our hearts, especially the treats that marked our childhood days in the 90s and ’00s. Whether it was the bubbly sweetness of Gold Spot or the adventurous chew of Big Babool, each snack offered a memorable flavour and experience. Here’s a look at some of the iconic snacks we loved and what happened to them.

1. Big Babool

Bade Kaam ki cheez!

Ring a bell? This chewy snack had every Indian aiming to blow bubbles. This product always managed to stay in trend by including gifts such as temporary tattoos and buildable WWE Tazo cards in its packaging. However, due to the popularity of flavourful gums like Centre Fruit and Centre Fresh, Big Babool slowly vanished from markets.

2. Gold Spot

When talking about childhood memories, the Gold Spot bottle has a special place in the 90’s and 00’s kids’ hearts. This drink was filled with more than just nostalgia, “The OG grandfather of Fanta and Mirinda,” said u/epicenthusiasr007 abput it in the r/visakhapatanam Reddit community. Gold Spot was once a famous drink that ruled the market and the hearts. It was taken down in the 2000s to introduce Fanta in the market. Does anyone remember the story of Gold Spot Murthy?

3. Cadbury Bytes

Cadbury Bytes’ crunchy, chocolate-filled Bytes holds spark fond memories for many. In 2010, when Kraft Foods acquired Cadbury, Bytes was deprioritized due to its lower profit margins and the challenges of competing with more established brands like Frito-Lay. Kraft’s focus shifted primarily toward promoting global favourites like Oreo and Tang, overshadowing Cadbury Bytes and similar local snacks. Facing these market pressures, Cadbury Bytes quietly disappeared from stores around 2011. Fans petitioned for its return in 2019, but sadly, the snack remains unavailable.

4. Hippo Chips

Hungry?? No worries, Hippo got you covered! If you are a late millennial, you must have tried Hippo Chips in your school days. Launched by Parle in 2009, it took the snacking industry by storm with its unique taste and overall presentation.

But things became challenging for Hippo Chips when it could not distinguish itself in this saturated market from well-established brands including Monaco, Bingo and Lays.

5. Munch Pop

Nestle’s munchy snack was endorsed by one of the famous child actors Dev Kantawala back then. Their tagline “Nikalo, Uchaalo, Khaalo” remains in the faint memories of many.

These tiny balls with vapour inside and chocolate outside, used to come with minimal yet attractive packaging. Later, the introduction of Munch Guru slowly led to the removal of this yummy snack from the racks.

6. Rol a Cola

The 90s and 80s kids can never forget the taste of Parle’s candy ‘Rola Cola’. With the love towards this product, the company agreed to bring it back if #BringBackRolaCola,” got 10k tweets 2019.

Though efforts were made to bring this solid cola back home, this snack is still not seen in the Indian market.

7. Mentos Marbles

Mentos Marbles, with strawberry, lemon, orange, and watermelon flavours, used to feel like small servings of fruit, carried in the pockets of the 2000s kids. Even though it had popularity during its heyday, it was mostly concentrated in the southern states. Slowly, this fruity snack vanished forever.

These are some stories behind the nostalgic snacks of the 90s and ’00s, that are no longer seen in the Indian market. What was your favourite snack during childhood? Comment below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.