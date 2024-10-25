The weekend is here, bringing along hours and hours of free time that you can use to catch up on the latest OTT releases this week. If you’d like to use this time to stay up-to-date on what the world is watching and talking about – look no further. Here is a list of 13 OTT releases that are trending among the masses this week:

1. Vedaa

“Vedaa” delves into the harsh realities of the caste system, focusing on the experiences of Vedaa Berwa, a Dalit law student. Faced with constant abuse by her upper-caste peers, Vedaa turns to Abhimanyu, an ex-soldier, to secretly learn boxing. However, when her brother elopes with an upper-caste girl, their family faces even graver threats.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

2. Meiyazhagan

Returning to his hometown after over two decades, a man with a troubled past reunites with a cheerful, younger relative that he doesn’t recognise. As they spend the night in deep conversation, he goes down an emotional journey of rediscovery. “Meiyazhagan” is a bittersweet tale bound to bring out a tear or two.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Paris Has Fallen

In this high-stakes thriller, a political conspiracy threatens France and its allies. Terrorist leader Jacob Pearce threatens to expose government secrets, and triggers panic after staging a public attack on France’s Defence Minister. Vincent Taleb, a security officer, joins forces with MI6 agent Zara Taylor to prevent further chaos.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

4. Vaazhai

Based on Mari Selvaraj’s childhood, “Vaazhai” tells the poignant story of Sivanandhan, a young boy forced to work on a banana plantation after his father’s death. While bright and ambitious, his dreams are constrained by the weight of poverty.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. The Menendez Brothers

This documentary revisits the chilling 1989 case of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home. While they made sensational headlines in the past for spending lavishly after their parents’ death, this series uncovers the brothers’ complex side of the story.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Khel Khel Mein

During a wedding, Rishabh, his wife Vartika, and their friends start a game where everyone places their phones on the table, sharing any incoming messages or calls. What starts as light-hearted fun turns serious as secrets emerge, leading to misunderstandings among the couples.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. 1000 Babies

Set in 2010, this Malayalam-language crime thriller follows Sara Ouseph, a retired nurse burdened with a dark past, living in isolation with her son, Bibin. Haunted by guilt, she reveals a shocking secret that sends Bibin on a dangerous path across multiple episodes.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Mathu Vadalara 2

Three years after the original film, Babu Mohan and Yesudas are back, now working for a special investigation agency. Despite their new prestigiousjobs, financial woes push them to commit fraud, but they soon find themselves implicated in a murder plot that threatens to expose them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. The Devil’s Hour

Lucy is a stressed-out social worker who wakes up every night at precisely 3:33 am. She is also a mother to Issac, a troubled emotionless boy who can see things that others cannot. Lucy’s life also becomes tied to Gideon, a murderer.

The second season of this show dropped on OTT platforms recently, and it follows Lucy and Isaac as they trace their problems back to a turbulent past.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

10. Do Patti

A dark mystery with a cast led by Kriti Sanon and Kajol, “Do Patti” follows a police inspector investigating an attempted murder. The case uncovers a tangle of family secrets, including twin sisters bound by both love and rivalry. This is a must-watch of the trending OTT releases this week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

11. Uruku Patela

Set in a small Telangana town, Patela, an aimless but educated young man, dreams of marrying a well-to-do, educated girl. His plans face an unexpected twist when he discovers that Dr Akshara, the woman he loves, might be plotting his murder.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

12. Woman of the Hour

This 1970s crime thriller centres on a young actress who, during a dating show, finds herself face-to-face with a serial killer. A gripping choice for crime thriller fans, the film weaves tension with a retro setting.

OTT Platform: Netflix

13. The Shadow Strays

13, a young assassin trained by a shadowy organization, risks her life to save a boy targeted by brutal gangsters. Her defection turns her mentors and underworld foes against her, making every step a fight for survival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

We hope this list of trending OTT releases helped you find something good to watch and end the week with. Make sure to grab a snack and curl up comfortably on your couch before you hit play on these amazing movies and shows!

