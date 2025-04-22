Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on April 30, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and other family members, to seek the blessings of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy during the auspicious Chandanotsavam festival. Sources indicate that the CM will present silk robes to the deity on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

In addition to the spiritual visit, the CM may inaugurate key development projects during his city tour. These include The Deck, an 11-storey multi-level car parking and commercial complex at Siripuram, the UH-3H ‘Saaras’ Helicopter Museum at RK Beach, and the Ratan Tata Innovation Centre for IT firms, which will be housed within The Deck premises.

Prior Visit to Srikakulam

Before arriving in Visakhapatnam, the CM is scheduled to visit the Srikakulam district on April 26. He will participate in an event in the Etcherla Assembly constituency, where financial aid will be distributed to beneficiaries under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme supporting local fishing communities.

Though the Srikakulam tour is nearly confirmed, officials have yet to receive formal communication regarding the Vizag visit. HThe CM will be here for Chandanotsavam on April 30, which is likely to be the main reason for his visit. If the inauguration of projects doesn’t happen then, it may be scheduled in the first week of May.”

New Landmarks Set to Open in Vizag

UH-3H “Saaras” Helicopter Museum

The UH-3H Saaras, a decommissioned naval helicopter, will soon be on display as part of a new museum along RK Beach. Designed to offer an immersive insight into India’s maritime defense operations, the museum was developed by the VMRDA at a cost of Rs 4 crore (including GST). The helicopter was retired from service in June 2024 after 17 years with the Indian Navy.

The Deck: Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Hub

To tackle the persistent parking woes in central Vizag, The Deck is being launched as the city’s largest multi-level car parking facility. Spread across 11 floors, the structure will provide parking for approximately 500 four-wheelers and 600 two-wheelers, with five floors exclusively for parking and the other six floors allocated to commercial space.

The Rs 87.5 crore project, spread over 1.72 acres, includes 1.90 lakh sq ft of parking area and 1.64 lakh sq ft of commercial space, making it one of the largest MLCPs in Andhra Pradesh. Supermarkets and corporate offices are among the establishments expected to operate from the commercial zones.

Notably, 40,000 sq ft of office space within The Deck has been earmarked for the Ratan Tata Innovation Centre of Excellence, a hub for tech startups and IT innovation.

VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal visited the project site on April 21 and instructed his team to wrap up all pending works by April 26, when Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.