Senior IPS officer and former Intelligence Chief of Andhra Pradesh, PSR Anjaneyulu, was arrested by the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was subsequently taken to Vijayawada for further proceedings.

Anjaneyulu’s arrest is linked to the alleged unlawful detention and harassment of Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani, a case that has attracted significant attention since the change in government.

The incident dates back to February 2024, when the actress and her parents were arrested in Mumbai by a police team from Andhra Pradesh, acting on a complaint filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and film producer Kukkala Vidyasagar. The complaint accused her of forgery, extortion, and cheating related to property documents. The FIR was registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station under NTR district.

The operation was reportedly led by then Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni. Alongside Gunni, two other senior IPS officers — Anjaneyulu and Kanthi Rana Tata (then Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada) — have been accused of bypassing legal procedures under political pressure. All three officers were suspended on September 15, 2024.

After the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition came to power, Jethwani submitted a detailed complaint to NTR Police Commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu. She alleged a conspiracy involving top police officials and Vidyasagar to falsely implicate her and her family, claiming she was subjected to both mental and physical harassment during her 40-day judicial custody.

The actress also alleged that the case was fabricated in retaliation for her refusal to withdraw a sexual assault complaint she had filed in Mumbai against a well-connected corporate executive.

In her complaint, Jethwani stated that she and her elderly parents were taken from Mumbai without prior notice or adherence to legal protocols and were humiliated and harassed throughout the ordeal.

Vidyasagar has been named as the primary accused, while Anjaneyulu, the former Intelligence Chief of Andhra Pradesh is listed as the second accused, and both of them were arrested.

In September, the actress also met with Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, seeking protection for herself and her family, claiming that the threats and pressure had not stopped even after her release.

The case continues to unfold as the CID investigates the alleged misuse of power and the role of senior officials in targeting the actress under political influence.

