Andhra Pradesh, one of the fastest-growing states in India, is planning to build a sports city to host the 2029 National Games. As part of this project, the Andhra cricket association (ACA), along with BCCI, has set up a plan to build the world’s largest cricket stadium in Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 4 stadiums which have been used to play International matches, and the only active stadium out of 4 is the Vizag’s ACA-VDCA cricket stadium, which has also served as the home ground for Delhi Capitals (DC) for the ongoing IPL 2025.

List of Stadiums in Andhra Pradesh

ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam): Last international match – 2024

ACA–KDCA Cricket Ground (Kakinada): Last international match – 2016

Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex (Vizianagaram): Last international match – 2014

Indira Gandhi Stadium (Vijayawada): Last international match – 2002

This new cricket stadium in Amaravati would be a monumental arena for all sports enthusiasts. With an Investment of Rs 800 crores, this stadium is set to be one of the most expensive stadiums in India, out of which 60% is said to be funded by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the rest by ACA. The new stadium will bear a seating capacity of more than 1.32 lakh spectators, which is the current capacity of the world’s largest cricket stadium (Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad).

The BCCI has already signalled its intent for the stadium, proposing to schedule at least 10 international matches every year once the venue is operational — a major boost for both the state’s sporting economy and its reputation on the world stage.

The new Amaravati Cricket stadium will be the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s Sports City plan, which would span across 200 acres, where the stadium will take up about 60 acres.

Key Facilities of Sports City:

Modern Floodlights: Advanced floodlights are expected to be installed for the new stadium, which would improve the visibility for night matches.

Multi-Sport Arenas: This Sports City would not only include a world-class cricket stadium but would also host multiple sports, competed nationally and internationally.

Eco-Conscious Design: Sustainable architecture, including rainwater harvesting and solar energy systems, is to be used for the stadium.

As of April 2025, the complete details for the new amenities and the completion date for the stadium have yet to be announced. But it is expected to be finished before the 2029 National Games.

