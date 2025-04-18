The Mumbai Indians (MI) are undoubtedly one of the most feared franchises in the IPL. Over the years, MI has been a magnet for cricketing superstars. Legends like Lasith Malinga, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ricky Ponting have all worn the iconic blue. With such firepower, it’s no surprise this team commands one of the largest fan bases across India. But with this success comes a lot of name-sake fans who don’t bleed blue, so differentiate yourself from the herd of imposters by testing your loyalty for the Magical Mumbai Indians! If you remember at least four of these seven moments, you are as much of a real fan as they come:

1. Maiden IPL Trophy: The first of many (2013)

At number one, the night history was rewritten. Six long years of heartbreaks and “maybe next season” came to an end when Mumbai Indians won against the reigning back-to-back champions Chennai Super Kinds in 2013, under Rohit Sharma’s calm but fearless leadership.

2. The Impossible Chase That Became Legend – IPL 2014

This match wasn’t just any league-stage match. This was Mumbai’s fight for survival. MI needed a win against Rajasthan Royals, chasing 190 in 14.3 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

Corey Anderson’s explosive 95* off 44 balls set the stage, but it was Aditya Tare’s last-ball six that sealed the deal, leading to a dramatic playoff.

3. IPL 2015 – The Ultimate Comeback

The season started with MI losing all four matches at the start. But true to the Mumbai spirit, the team refused to give up. They battled, and they rose to the final, where they outclassed MS Dhoni’s CSK and won the 2nd title.

4. Winning by 1 Run (IPL – 2017)

This moment still gives fans goosebumps! MI posted a modest 129 against Rising Pune Supergiant, led the MS Dhoni. And in the final over, Mitchell Johnson rewrote the script where he would have to defend one run, and he delivered, naming Mumbai Indians as champions for the 3rd time.

5. MI vs RCB: When Rivalry Became Personal (IPL- 2014)

This wasn’t just another high-voltage clash — this was personal. A clash between Stac and Pollard, which ignited both teams, leading to one of the most memorable moments in IPL history. Setting a target of 187 against RCB, Mumbai Indians didn’t blink. The chase was ruthless and cold-blooded on both sides. MI won the match by 18 runs, restricting RCB to 168, making a statement!

6. Sachin’s Maiden IPL Century (2011)

When the Master Blaster brought up his maiden IPL ton against Kochi Tuskers Kerala, the Wankhede Stadium roared in cheers for his king, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

7. One Run. One Ball. (IPL 2019)

Mumbai Indians needed 2 runs off the last ball against their archrivals, CSK. Malinga, the OG Yourker king, stepped up with one last magic delivery, a trademark slower ball that trapped Shardul Thakur plumb in front for an LBW. Wankhede Stadium, wherethe match was taking place, went from dead silent to absolute eruption.

One run. One ball. One champion. Classic Mumbai drama.

Loyalty Level:

If you guessed 0-3, then you’re a beginner.

If you scored 4-5, you’re a casual fan

If you schored 6-7, you’re “The OG”. The kind of fan who knows that Mumbai Indians don’t just win trophies — they write history.

Being a true MI fan is hard because you know you are going to lose every opener in IPL, but you are still sure that this team will make something wonderful happen.. We, the fans, call it the “Mumbai magic”, and for this IPL 2025 season, MI fans would be hoping for a comeback in classic Mumbai style.

