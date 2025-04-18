The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is gearing up to introduce a cutting-edge Unified Command Control Centre (UCCC), envisioned as the nerve center of the port’s entire operational ecosystem, according to a report by BusinessLine. Equipped with next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the UCCC is designed to enhance coordination and streamline processes across the board.

This future-ready hub will serve as a unified interface connecting customs, shipping lines, railway authorities, and other port stakeholders. It will not only simplify coordination but also minimize administrative burdens. The UCCC is being developed in collaboration with the National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG) and is expected to be fully operational within six months.

With predictive analytics at its core, the centre aims to cut down operational downtime by identifying potential equipment failures and traffic congestion before they occur. Enhanced safety and compliance will be achieved through a combination of drone surveillance, multispectral imaging, and IoT-enabled monitoring.

What to Expect from the UCCC

Key technologies embedded in the UCCC include multispectral cameras and AI/ML-powered edge computing, which will monitor high-activity zones like road-rail crossings, cargo yards, and terminals. Drone coverage will complement these systems, particularly for expansive or difficult-to-access areas.

IoT sensors installed on berth equipment such as cranes, mooring hooks, and loaders will relay data into predictive maintenance models—minimizing repair costs and improving efficiency.

Additionally, the UCCC will be integrated with various platforms, including the POS application for shipping and cargo operations, the National Logistics Portal (NLP) – Marine for stakeholder coordination, and the ULIP portal for real-time container tracking.

A dedicated safety module within the UCCC will manage emergency alerts with automated escalation protocols for incidents like accidents, derailments, or environmental risks.

The system will also support land management functions—tracking lease status, rent collection, and flagging unauthorized land use—by syncing with VPA’s AI-driven land platform.

With seamless ERP integration, real-time monitoring tools like the Electronic Measurement Book (eMB), and the adoption of NLP-Marine, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is clearly moving toward a smarter, more transparent port ecosystem.

