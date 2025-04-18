The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs PBKS (Punjab Super Kings) IPL match today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to be a captivating contest between two teams eager to strengthen their positions in the points table. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, looks in great control for this 2025 IPL tournament with both in-form batters and bowlers, and PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, are looking to continue their momentum from the last game against KKR. RCB’s two losses this season have come at their home ground, making this match crucial for them to bounce back in front of their fans. Meanwhile, PBKS have shown flashes of brilliance but still seek consistency to climb up the ranks. Know who is likely to win, and also check out the pitch report and Playing 11.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is traditionally batting-friendly with short boundaries and a fast outfield, favouring aggressive stroke play. However, the surface can offer some assistance to seamers early and spin bowlers later in the innings, especially under lights. Dew can become a factor in the second innings, often making it easier for chasing teams to score.

RCB vs PBKS Previous Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have faced each other 33 times in IPL history. PBKS leads with 17 wins, while RCB have won 16 encounters. The rivalry has often produced nail-biting finishes, with both teams boasting strong squads and match-winners.

RCB vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11

RCB (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal.

PBKS (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Who Will Win

This RCB vs PBKS IPL match is expected to be tightly contested. While Punjab Kings have looked solid with key players in form, RCB’s balanced batting lineup could provide them the win they need at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, PBKS’ confidence is high after their win against KKR, so the fans can expect a high-performing match-up between these two teams.

Also read: You are not a true RCB fan if you don’t remember these 7 matches

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for sports news.