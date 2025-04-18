Hanging out with friends can be therapeutic. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that keeps you going—especially when life starts to feel like a never-ending cycle of work, family responsibilities, and stress. Sharing a laugh or a deep conversation with your besties can be incredibly uplifting. But occasionally, you might find yourselves in a rut, looking for something new to do together or an experience to bond over.

For moments like those, here’s a list of 9 fun things to do with your friends in Visakhapatnam:

1. Coffee & Board Games

Catch up over coffee—but make it competitive. Add a dash of nostalgia or strategy with board games like UNO, Chess, Scrabble, or LUDO. Several cafes in Vizag are game-friendly, offering a cozy atmosphere and stocked game shelves. Wabi Sabi Art Café, Plan B Resto Café, and Gluttons Garage are great places to start.

For more, check out our article on cafes with indoor games in Vizag!

2. Try Out Pickleball

While Vizag’s always been home to cricket turfs and snookers halls, pickleball is the cool new kid on the block. This fast-paced paddle sport is fun, social, and surprisingly addictive. You can rent courts (which usually accommodate up to four players) and play for as long as you like. Try Attili Sports Academy, Strokes Sports Arena, or The Pickler’s Hub for a smashing good time!

3. Escape Room Challenge

Test your teamwork and problem-solving skills with an escape room challenge. Places like DayDark Entertainments in Yendada and Mystery Rooms in Pandurangapuram offer themed rooms where you’ll need to crack clues, solve puzzles, and beat the clock together.

4. Satisfy Your Cravings Together at The Dessert Club

Run by baker Juhii Dugar, a local baker, The Dessert Club is a one-of-a-kind communal dessert tasting experience. Essentially, a group of about 6 people gather to taste five courses of unique desserts curated by Juhi. Every session has a menu that’s creative and seasonal. Updates on upcoming sessions are shared via her Instagram Stories, so keep an eye out. It’s the perfect experience for a group of friends with a sweet tooth and an adventurous palate.

Instagram: Juhii Dugar | Midnight Wave | Dessert Club

5. Rent Out a Private Theatre

Want a movie night minus the crowd? There are a bunch of private theatres in Visakhapatnam let you screen your favourite films just for you and your friends. Whether it’s a comfort classic or a new release, you can enjoy it in your own space. Check out Red Carpet, Studio Grill, and Binge – Cafe & Private Theater, and more.

6. Gaming

If you’re a group of gamers, head to one of Vizag’s lively gaming zones. From VR games to console-based challenges and arcade vibes, there’s plenty to explore. Check out Xtreme Gaming Pub, Gravity Game Zone, or Game Space for some high-energy fun.

7. Go on a Hike Together

Conquer a peak, chase a sunrise, or simply soak in the views. Vizag is blessed with scenic trails like Seethammadara Konda, Simhachalam Trail, or Kambalakonda Eco Park. If you’re feeling adventurous, plan a group trek to Arma Konda, Galikonda, or the misty paths of Chintapalli for a more intense experience.

8. Street Food Crawl

There are many things you can do with your friends in Visakhapatnam, but the joy of going on a delicious street food journey across the city is unmatched! Try chaats, dosas, momos, and other local delicacies at food streats near Jagadamba Junction, RTC Complex, YMCA Beach Road, or at the line of Food Trucks outside Tnneti Park. It’s cheap, cheerful, and endlessly fun.

9. Learn a New Skill

Turn your hangout into something meaningful by learning something new together. Vizag has several workshops and classes that offer fun with creativity—think pottery, painting, baking, or even gardening. Whether you’re exploring a hobby or picking up a summer skill, it’s a rewarding way to bond.

Check out our article on skills you can develop in Vizag!

With so many exciting things to do in Visakhapatnam, you and your friends will never have to wonder what to do again. Bookmark this list, pick your vibe, and let the good times roll!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.