Looking for a place to hang out with more to do than simply eat and drink? Don’t fret. Vizag has several cafes that not only serve up coffee and snacks but also loads of fun with a range of entertaining indoor games! Whether you go with family or friends, these cafes in Visakhapatnam will bring both food and fun to your day:

1. Bean Board

Bean Board is a premium coffee shop that has become a favourite among Vizagites for its warm, inviting atmosphere. With sleek furniture, classy ceramics, and mood lighting, it’s a perfect spot to hang out. The menu includes a variety of coffees, shakes, and snacks like doughnuts, pastries, and sandwiches. For added fun, the cafe offers games like Chess, Ludo, Housie, Snake & Ladders, Jenga, and Uno!

Location: Visalakshi Nagar

2. Breadway

Breadway, in Murali Nagar, attracts customers with its collection of engaging board games such as Fastest Finger First, String Flipper, Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles, and Tic, Tac, Toe. Known for its zero-chemical and additive-free menu, Breadway serves heart-healthy food, from pancakes and waffles to sandwiches and unique beverages. This is also the only spot in the city to serve kombucha and sourdough bread!

Location: Murali Nagar

3. Brew n Bistro Cafe

This charming cafe specializes in homemade continental food and beverages. With self-made sauces and freshly ground coffee beans, Brew n Bistro is a lovely place to stop for a bite. Some of their best dishes include Cheese Fries, Quesadillas, Canapes, their Signature Pasta, and more.

Its retro furnishings and artsy walls create a cosy yet hip vibe. Board games like Ludo, Chess, and Snakes and Ladders are available, making it a perfect hangout spot for groups.

Location: Lawsons Bay

4. Area 51 – The Cafe Hideout

Area 51 is a newly renovated cafe in Vizag with a casual yet sophisticated ambience. Alongside tasty snacks, the cafe provides entertainment with board games like Chess and Ludo, and even Pool and video games.

The cafe also has a selection of books to flip through if games don’t pique your interest. Whether you’re here to relax or challenge your friends to a game, Area 51 is sure to make for a good time.

Location: Rushikonda

5. Drunken Monkey

Drunken Monkey combines a healthy menu with fun activities. The cafe offers natural smoothies, sandwiches, and board games like Jenga, Chess, and Sequence. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a laid-back yet interactive time with friends.

Location: Asilmetta Junction

These cafes in Visakhapatnam, with indoor games, promise a healthy dose of fun alongside tasty food and drink. Whether you’re planning a casual catch-up or a relaxed outing, these spots ensure that your time is well spent. So gather your gang, pick your favourite cafe, and let the games begin!

