The Hits

These are the titles that totally deserve your attention.

Khauf

A gripping psychological horror set in a Delhi women’s hostel, Khauf follows Madhu, a young woman running from her past. But her new home is anything but safe. With each passing day, her room begins to warp into something sinister. As she uncovers the eerie history of the hostel, Madhu must fight both inner and outer demons.

Though some viewers find the narrative a bit predictable, the overall response has been positive—praising its atmospheric horror and solid performances. A must-watch if you’re craving spine-tingling thrills this weekend.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Last of Us Season 2

Joel and Ellie are back. Five years after Season 1, the stakes are higher and the world even more unforgiving. While the infected still pose a threat, this season dives deeper into the emotional toll of surviving a broken world.

It’s more reflective and intimate, placing the spotlight on strained relationships, moral dilemmas, and haunting silence. Visually stunning and emotionally heavy, it’s not without flaws—some pacing issues crop up—but it’s still a brilliant continuation of the iconic series.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Grand Tour

Set in colonial-era Burma, this black-and-white film tells the story of Edward, a British officer who ditches his bride Molly and flees across Asia. Molly, not one to be left behind, follows him on an unpredictable chase filled with charm and introspection.

Directed by Miguel Gomes, the film is a poetic blend of elegance and eccentricity. It’s part travelogue, part whimsical love story and rewards patient viewers with a deeply textured experience.

Streaming on: MUBI

The Wild Cards

These shows and films might surprise you—or not. Approach with cautious curiosity.

Daveed

Ashiq Abu, once a boxer, now leads a sluggish life as a security guard. But when fate throws a Turkish boxing champ into his path, he’s forced to step back into the ring.

While the premise holds promise and the performances are earnest, the film struggles to fully deliver. It’s caught somewhere between a heartfelt comeback story and a gripping sports drama, never quite committing to either.

Streaming on: Zee5

The Stolen Girl

When a young girl vanishes after a sleepover, her mother’s world crumbles. This five-part thriller, adapted from Alex Dahl’s Playdate, taps into every parent’s worst fear.

It starts strong and hooks you with its premise, but the suspense wears thin by the third episode. Ultimately, it’s a quick, forgettable binge—good for a one-sitting watch, but unlikely to linger in your mind.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Gentlewoman

Set in Chennai, this psychological drama revolves around a couple whose lives spiral after the wife’s sister moves in. Secrets bubble to the surface, affairs, betrayals, and long-buried truths, testing the strength of their marriage.

Intriguing setup, but mileage may vary depending on your taste for slow-burn domestic dramas.

Streaming on: Tentkotta

Logout

Babil Khan stars as a rising influencer whose life flips when a stalker hijacks his phone. As digital identity and real-life paranoia collide, Logout explores the dark side of social media fame.

The concept is sharp, and some moments hit hard (we all know that panic when we can’t find our phone). But the execution gets repetitive and too meta at times, which dilutes the suspense.

Streaming on: Zee5

The Misses

Not everything makes the cut. Here are a couple you might want to skip.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

This romantic comedy follows a Delhi man entangled in a messy love triangle. Despite a promising title, the film leans too heavily on clichés, recycled tropes, and one-liner filler.

Clocking in at over two hours, this one feels like a slog, say reviews.

Streaming on: JioCinema

Bad Boyz

A young boy dives into the gangster world to impress a girl, but the movie quickly devolves into chaos. It feels like a series of disconnected reels stitched together, with little sense of direction or purpose.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

