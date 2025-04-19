The Andhra Pradesh government has plans to establish a major IT hub in Visakhapatnam at Tarluvada in the Bheemili constituency, say reports.

A stretch of 1,080 acres in Tarluvada is under consideration for this initiative. Located in Anandapuram mandal, the area lies close to the national highway and offers a scenic backdrop of hills, making it an ideal location for such development. In a shift from the previous YSRCP government’s proposal to use the land for private purposes, the current coalition administration is now aiming to set up an IT hub that could generate employment for thousands. The government is also evaluating other regions like the IT Hills in Rushikonda to expand the tech ecosystem in the city.

Out of this proposed land, 9 acres had previously been allocated to the AP Skill Development Institute and 7 acres to a Model High School. Now, officials are in the process of earmarking 200 acres of the total 1,080 acres in Tarluvada, Visakhapatnam, specifically for the IT hub. As per instructions from the Visakhapatnam District Collector, revenue officials are conducting surveys and preparing reports. Preliminary findings indicate that around 100 acres have been granted under D-pattas, and these lands are currently being used for mango and cashew cultivation.

Authorities are reviewing land ownership, including the details of D-pattas and encroachments, to ensure a smooth acquisition process. Once finalized, the land will be handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for the establishment of the IT hub. Official clarity on the project is expected in the near future.

