There’s something magical about an unplanned short trip. It doesn’t ask for much. no big suitcase, no long checklist, just a simple ‘let’s go.’ In a world that’s always rushing, sometimes the best therapy is a quick drive away from the city, a break that resets your mind without stealing your whole weekend.

If you live in Vizag, you already have a golden ticket to a place that is slowly making its name on Instagram feeds: Sri Anantha Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Vyjuntagiri Hill. Perched at an elevation of 3,333 feet, the Vykuntagiri Temple is considered one of South India’s highest-altitude temples. The temple offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills, providing a serene atmosphere for visitors seeking peace and reflection.

Destination: Vykuntagiri Temple, near Kasipatnam village

Distance: Approximately 70 km

Estimated Travel Time from Vizag: 1.5 to 2 hours

Visitors warn that the route to the temple winds through Ghats and can get circutous, so drivers must be careful. However, the drive takes one through nature-soaked roads that instill a sense of peace. En route, you can spot small streams. The temple itself is said to have a spiritual air about it. also ​gives a breathtaking view of the Thatpudi Reservoir.

Tips for Travellers

Carry Essentials: Bring water, snacks, and any personal necessities, as amenities near the temple are limited.

Fuel: Ensure your vehicle has enough fuel.

Follow road markers: Visitors have cautioned that the Google Maps navigation to the temple is confusing. Instead, rely on road markers to reach the temple.

This concludes our short article for a short trip from Vizag. For those who are seeking a fulfilling getaway, Vykuntagiri hill offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and spiritual solace. It’s a destination that promises not just picturesque views but also a rejuvenating experience away from the city’s bustle.

