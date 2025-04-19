In a major political development, the no-confidence motion against Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has been successfully passed. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP—secured a decisive win during the council meeting held on 19 April 2025.

Out of the total members, 74 corporators and ex-officio members from the alliance participated in the session and voted in favor of the motion, meeting the quorum required for the motion to pass. The GVMC council meeting began at 11 AM, with signatures collected ahead of the voting process.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), under which Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari held the mayoral post, boycotted the council meeting altogether. The motion comes four years into her term, following mounting dissatisfaction among corporators over what they claimed were corrupt practices during her tenure.

The alliance, which had strategically planned the move, has now taken control of the post of mayor. With the successful passage of the no-confidence motion, the NDA alliance is scheduled to elect a new mayor for Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Jubilant scenes followed the vote, with NDA leaders and corporators celebrating their victory.

