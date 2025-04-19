The Buddhist Monuments Welfare Association has urged the government to transform the ‘Rushikonda Palace’ in Visakhapatnam into a State museum, highlighting its potential to showcase the rich Buddhist and Jain heritage of the region.

Addressing the media on 18 April 2025, the Association’s general secretary, Kothapalli Venkata Ramana, shared that the proposal had been presented to Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Ch Vamsikrishna Yadav. The leaders reportedly assured the association that they would bring the matter to the attention of the government.

Ramana noted that the Visakhapatnam region is home to several scattered Buddhist heritage sites, extending across the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, along with a few Jain monuments. He pointed out that since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, many important inscriptions and historical artifacts have remained in Hyderabad, leaving Andhra Pradesh without a State-level museum.

According to the association, repurposing the Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam as a museum would not only preserve local heritage but also attract international tourists, especially from Buddhist countries.

Read also- Visakhapatnam Port Authority to set up Unified Command Control Centre

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.