It was one of those stump-mic moments that instantly went viral: Rohit Sharma and his fiery “Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega” during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam back in February 2024. A year later, the Indian skipper has finally revealed what led to that unforgettable line, which fans continue to quote and meme with love.

Recalling the moment in an appearance on JioHotstar, Rohit said, “It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground.”

The remark, picked up clearly by the stump mic, struck a chord with fans and quickly took over social media. But for Rohit, it came from a place of sheer frustration during a crucial stretch in the match.

“So I saw it for two-three overs and then said things can’t go on like this, you can’t play cricket like this. Everyone was just going with the flow which annoyed me and then I told everyone not to be like that. A partnership was going on, I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, I saw everyone being busy with themselves which I didn’t like,” he added.

The phrase may have been said in the heat of the moment, but it’s now etched in cricket fans’ memories as one of the most iconic on-field calls of recent times—classic Rohit Sharma: straight-talking and fiercely focused.

