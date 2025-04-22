A shocking incident unfolded at Raghu Engineering College on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, where a second-year engineering student hit her teacher with her slippers after her mobile phone was confiscated. The college is situated near Dakamarri on the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram National Highway.

A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. In the clip, the visibly agitated student is seen shouting at the lecturer before striking her with a slipper. The confrontation reportedly began after the lecturer took away the student’s phone, in accordance with college rules prohibiting mobile use during class hours.

The situation escalated quickly. Eyewitnesses say the student began hurling verbal abuse at the faculty member, claiming her phone was worth Rs 12,000 and demanding its immediate return. When the teacher refused, the student removed her footwear and threatened, “Will you give my phone back or should I hit you with my slipper?”

Moments later, she proceeded to hit the teacher, leading to a scuffle. The altercation was eventually broken up by the people around them.

College authorities and local officials have not yet released a formal statement on the incident.

