The Telugu Indian Idol singing reality show has proven to be a platform for mega talent. Every episode has been bringing out the best performance in every contestant. Streaming on Aha, every Friday and Saturday, the maiden Telugu Indian Idol is being hosted by Sree Ram Chandra. The judges of the show are actress Nithya Menon and composers, Thaman and Karthik.

Episodes 19 and 20, which were aired last Friday and Saturday had some very interesting moments. From a special guest to blockbuster performances, these episodes marked yet another elimination. The speciality of these episodes was the Double Dhamaka teams, where popular singers like Sravana Bhargavi, Damini, Pruthvi Chandra, Hema Chandra, and Mohana sang duets with the contestants.

Episode 19 had four performances. The first duet sang by Sravani Bhargavi and Maruthi received mixed responses from the judges. They sang the song Yevandoi Nani Garu from the movie MCA. While Nithya and Karthik felt Maruti was at his best with this performance, Thaman had an opposing verdict.

The second duet was sung by Damini and Srinivas, who performed the song Dhinaku Dhin from the movie Mirapakay. The theme of the show was highly appreciated by Nithya, as she praised senior singers coming to Telugu Indian Idol and singing with the contestants. All the judges appreciated the performance.

The third duet by Lalasa and Pruthvi Chandra on the song Vintunnava from the movie Yem Maya Chesave was the only Bomma Blockbuster performance of the day. Judges Thaman and Karthik gave the performance a standing ovation, while Nithya appreciated their performance as she shared her memories of the movie’s audio launch.

The last performance was by Aditi along with Hema Chandra. They chose the song Masala Mirchi Pilla from the movie Billa. Ending the episode on a positive note, the performance was highly appreciated by the judges. As Hema Chandra was the original singer of the song, he received additional praises.

The highlight of the show was when a girl from the audience came up to Maruti and proposed to him. The two did a ramp walk on the stage.

Episode 20 was the elimination episode of the week. With five performances and a special guest, the episode was filled with entertainment. Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari who was invited as a special guest appreciated the participants and also received a special gift from judge Thaman.

The first performance was by Vaishnavi with Prudhvi Chandra. They sang the song Hey Nayak song from the film Nayak, for which they received the Bomma Blockbuster performance. The second duet was sung by Jayanth with Damini, for the song Vaaru Veeru from Deva Dasu. Though the performance was apricated, Nithya felt Jayanth could have done better.

The third performance by Vagdevi with Hema Chandra was yet another Bomma Blockbuster performance as they sang the song Aale Baale from Theenmaar. The fourth duet was sung by contestant Pranathi along with Mohana Bhogaraju to the song O Bava song from the movie Prathi Roju Pandage. They received positive comments from the judges.

The last performance, which was again a Bomma Blockbuster performance was sung by Renu and Sravana Bhargavi. The sang the song Kottina Tittina song from the film Baadshah.

The highlight of the episode was Hanuma Vihari promising to use the bat gifted by Thaman in an international match. While Lalasa and Vaishnavi were declared the Zepto contestants of the week, Manya Chandran had to face elimination.

Stay tuned for more such updates!