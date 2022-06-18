The Telugu Indian Idol comes to an end with winner BVK Vagdevi lifting the cup on Friday, 17 June 2022. One of the most-watched reality shows, the Telugu Indian Idol has been streaming on the Aha App since February. With high competition, the top 5 contestants showcased their talent one last time in the final episode with Megastar Chiranjeevi as the Chief Guest. The Telugu reality show is anchored by Shree Ramchandra and judged by Nithya Menon, Thaman and Karthik. Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranathi, Jayanth and Sreenivas were the finalists of the maiden Telugu Indian Idol.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the winner and handed over the trophy to Vagdevi. The finalist also bagged a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs, from the celebrity chief guest. The elated winner shared her experience of being on the show. She said “it feels special to be the winner of the first season. This victory will take time to sink in.” She thanked all the three judges for all their constructive feedback. She said, “ Nithya ma’am is like Lakshmi Devi who made me believe I could sing any song. Thaman sir is like Parvati Devi who guided and corrected me always while also appreciating my good work. Karthik sir is like Saraswati Devi for me as he pointed out all the technicalities that we often ignore.”

The title winner continued to thank her family and especially her sister for constantly pushing her beyond her limits. “ It is my sister who pushed me to enrol for the Telugu Indian Idol, we used to do cover songs on our YouTube page ‘The Vivo Sisters’, and it is because of her I am here today,” said Vagdevi.

On a closing note, the Telugu Indian Idol winner said, “This win is sure a big one, and so is the responsibility that this victory brings. It’s now time for me to justify this win and I hope I do it well.”

The runner of the show was given to the youngest participant Vaishnavi who also bagged the opportunity to sing in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie. Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi also graced the show towards the end to promote their movie Virata Parvam.

Let us know in the comments below who was your favourite contestant in the Telugu Indian Idol.