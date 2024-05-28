Rich tributes were paid to Telugu Desam founder and former Chief Minister, N T Rama Rao (NTR), by party leaders and others in Vizag on 28 May 2024 on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary. Programmes were held in different parts of the city where TDP leaders offered floral tributes to their leaders. At a meeting held at the party office, TDP district president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, and others recalled the services of NTR to the downtrodden. Earlier, the leaders cut a cake to mark the birth anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Vepada Chiranjeevi, MLC, said: “NTR had floated the TDP to serve the poor and he came to power within months of forming the party. He had introduced several schemes for the downtrodden and worked for their uplift.”

Vizag South constituency in-charge, Sithamraju, and other leaders took part in the programme and paid tributes in recognition of the 101st birth anniversary of NTR, the party founder. At a separate programme held at the camp office of Jana Sena leader and Visakha South candidate, Vamsikrishna Srinivas garlanded the portrait of NTR. He said it was NTR who made the Telugu people proud by establishing the TDP and coming to power within nine months.

In the State, leaders like former Chief Minister and TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, and Jana Sena chief, K Pawan Kalyan, paid tributes to NTR and recalled his services to the weaker sections.

Film personalities also remembered the great leader. Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and Kalyanram were among the celebrities who paid tributes to Nata Sarwabhouma NTR. Chiranjeevi, while paying tributes to the actor in a tweet, urged the central government to honour the hero with Bharat Ratna as he (NTR) deserves it.

