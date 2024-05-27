The Visakhapatnam POCSO court has sentenced a man to undergo 20-year jail, and pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh, in a case for the rape of his granddaughter several times. The court gave the verdict on 27 May 2024, after the completion of the hearing with regard to a case filed in the Malkapuram police station in 2019. According to the prosecution, the girl, aged 12 years, was staying with her parents and grandparents in a two-storey building in Malkapuram. The girl was going to the second floor where her grandfather, Syamsundar (63) was staying, to study.

One day, the girl’s sister was shocked when she saw her grandfather sexually assaulting the minor. When her mother, after coming to know about it, shouted at the girl, she revealed that it was not the first time and that the old man had been committing it for the past many days, threatening to kill all in the house, if she disclosed it to anyone.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint about the rape of the granddaughter with the Malkapuram police who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. City Police Commissioner (CP), A Ravi Shankar, appreciated public prosecutor, K Krishna, and investigation officer (ACP), K Ranga Raju, for their sincere effort in the speedy trial of the case. The CP further said the conviction rate should go up when compared to the past.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.