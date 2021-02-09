Social media has been instrumental in bridging the gap between celebrities and fans, by offering the much-needed platform to connect with one another. Though there are various platforms like Twitter and Facebook, Instagram takes away the cake in giving us a closer glimpse into the lives of our beloved stars. Our Tollywood actors are not left behind either when it comes to entertaining the audience, off-screen with their social media presence. With Megastar Chiranjeevi leading the baton, the stars display their quirky and fun sides and special talents on the gram. Here’s the list of the most entertaining Tollywood celebrities on Instagram.

List of the most entertaining Tollywood celebrities on Instagram:

#1 Samantha Ruthprabhu – 15 M followers

If there is someone in Tollywood who is making the most of Instagram it has to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni. From films, food to fashion and fitness, her varied interests are reflected in her profile. During the lockdown, she picked up new hobbies like organic farming and even launched her clothing brand, Saaki. She often gives sneak peeks into her family vacations and gatherings. Hash Akkineni has already become a part of our fam.

#2 Chiranjeevi Konidela – 13 M

Little late to the party yet Boss’s Instagram game is on fleek. Be it the famous Dosa flip, or posting a bald picture, or creating memes on himself, Chiranjeevi has some cool stuff to offer for his followers. He often posts old pictures that string nostalgia and not to forget his panache for kick-ass captions. He also posted some fun videos with his granddaughters.

#3 Rana Daggubati – 4.3 M

Rana, as we all know, is super chilled out among the younger lot of the actors. His Instagram profile is no exception. We see his love for movies, comics, football, and marvel superheroes through his posts.

#4 Rashmika Mandanna – 12.4 M

The young actress who enjoys over 12 million followers on Instagram, uses a special grid for all of her photos thus her profile looks different from the rest. She posts pictures about travel, fitness, food, and pets. Rashmika often appreciates her fans who commission her fan arts by featuring them as stories on her profile.

#5 Allu Arjun – 10.4 M

Allu Arjun is one of the most followed Tollywood celebrities with as many as 10.4 M followers. He offers a peep into his life by posting about his family, especially his kids and his vehicles. One cannot help but notice his keen eye for clicking stunning pictures. Through Instagram, he had put forward the initiative of gifting potted plants or samplings and doing his part in saving the environment.

#6 Shruti Haasan – 15.7 M

Shruti Haasan is quite active on Instagram. She keeps her followers updated with her latest happenings. Her passion for music and singing can be witnessed on her profile. She often interacts with her fans through ‘Ask Me’ sessions. Her pictures are mostly quirky and she has even posts sketches with a character named annoying aunty in her IG stories.

#7 Keerthy Suresh – 7.9 M

With Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh became a national superstar. The actress posts funny videos and pictures from the sets. She offers glimpses of her life by sharing pictures of her family, friends, and her pet dog Nyke.