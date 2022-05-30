One of the most interesting Telugu reality shows airing on Aha right now, the Telugu Indian Idol is almost reaching the finale and faces a double elimination. Episodes 27 and 28 marked the race to the finale in which two contestants were simultaneously eliminated. The reality show which made its maiden entry in Telugu will have six participants challenging each other for the title. The singing show is hosted by Sree Ramchandra and judged by Nithya Menon, Thaman and Karthik.

The Major stars Adivi Shesh and Shobitha Dhulipala graced the show to promote their upcoming movie.

Episode 27 kickstarted with one of the most consistent performers Vagdevi who sang the song ‘Vey ra chey vey ra’ from the movie Panjaa. All the judges praised her performance and declared it a Bomma Blockbuster performance.

Renu, who sang second, voiced the song ‘Singarala’ from the movie Dalapathi. He received positive feedback from the judges but was advised to make a few improvements next time. Followed by Renu, Jayantah sang the song ‘Hey Isha’ from the movie Major and received the Bomma Blockbuster performance tag.

The last participant of the episode, Vaishnavi sang the song ‘Musugu Veyoddu Manasu Meedha’ from the movie Khadgam. Adivi Shesh revealed that he is a huge fan of Vaishnavi and also danced with her on stage. The special guests appreciated all the participants for their efforts in the show.

Episode 28 began with some good energy as Thaman encouraged the participants to give their best in their five-minute slot. As two participants were going to be eliminated, the performers set their best foot forward.

The first participant Pranathi sang the song ‘Mana Mana Mental Madilo’ from the movie OK Bangaram. She received positive feedback from the judges despite some issues with the pitch. Nithya Menon also sang the song with her upon request.

Srinivas who performed second sang the song ‘Vedam Anuvanuvuna Naadham’ from the movie Shankarabharanam. Srinivas had been facing a few performance drawbacks in the last few weeks but came back with one of his best performances in this race to the finale. The judges seemed to be extremely happy with his performance and asked him to keep up the good work. He also bagged the Bomma Blockbuster performance.

Aditi sang the song ‘Mate Rani Chinnadhani’ from the movie O Papa Laali. The participant who sang the male solo received positive feedback from Karthik and Nithya but did not seem to impress Thaman. The last performer of the episode, Lalasa sang the song ‘Aakasamloni Chandamam’ from the movie Priyamaina Nannaku. She bagged the Bomma Blockbuster tag in this episode.

As the episode came to an end, two participants were to be eliminated. As the scores were revealed the bottom three performers were Aditi, Vaishnavi & Renu. Aditi and Renu were eliminated, in this double-elimination episode.

The Zepto consistent performer of the week was given to Srinivas and for the first-time violinist, Kamakshi was also awarded consistent performing musician of the week. Thaman who had previously promised Renu to support his son’s education also offered Renu a chance to sing for Balakrishna in his next movie. The top six finalists who will be participating in the finale will be Lalasa, Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranathi, Jayanth & Srinivas.

Let us know in the comments below who you were rooting for in the double-elimination episode of Telugu Indian Idol.