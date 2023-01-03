Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh surely has had one of the most successful years with two blockbusters to his name in 2022, Major and HIT: The Second Case. While the former won the hearts of audiences from all corners of the country, the latter strengthened his hold over the thriller niche. Known for his script selection and his knack for crime thrillers, Sesh ‘HIT’ it out of the park with the Sailesh Kolanu directorial.

Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, Komalee Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Srinath Maganti, Tanikella Bharani, and others in plot-defining roles, the film was released at the theatres on 2 December 2022. After having a successful run at the box office, HIT: The Second Case, or HIT 2, has locked on its digital release date on a major OTT platform.

Read on for more details about HIT: The Second Case (HIT 2) OTT release date and digital platform.

Also read: Kickstart 2023 with these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of January

Krishna Dev, aka KD, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, is a tough cop with a style of his own dealing with criminals. KD’s introduction scene near the famous Divis Bridge shows a glimpse of his expertise in decrypting cases. Reaffirming it as a HIT universe, the franchise’s second instalment features characters from the first one that starred Vishwak Sen.How the Homicide Intervention Team, led by the protagonist, weaves through a murder mystery forms the crux.

After having an impressive run in Telugu, HIT 2 was released in Hindi a few days ago. In a recent development, the Adivi Sesh starrer is reportedly gearing up to release on Amazon Prime Video on 6 January 2022. Reports strongly suggest that the movie will be available for rent on the Amazon platform from today. An official confirmation is awaited.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.