Have the New Year celebrations begun? Add to the excitement with these top 10 Telugu movies of 2022 on OTT platforms. A perfect dose of entertainment, drama and fun, we can’t think of any other way to kickstart the New Year weekend early. Take a look at our choice of the best Telugu movies that were released this year.

#10 Masooda

The recent Telugu horror thriller that gripped the audience, Masooda, is a must-watch. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in the leading roles. The story follows a single mother and her daughter who struggle to make ends meet. The daughter gets possessed by an evil spirit. Watch how her mother and the neighbour struggle to save her.

OTT Platform: Aha

#9 Virata Parvam

Starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, Virata Parvam was directed by Venu Udugula. The plot of this period drama revolves around the Naxalite movement of Telanagana in the early 90s. With the tagline “Revolution is an act of love”, the movie focuses on the lives of the lead pair who are stuck between love and war. The interesting storyline of the movie makes it a must-watch among the top 10 Telugu movies of 2022.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#8 Bheemla Nayak

A power-packed movie released prior to RRR, Bheemla Nayak collected around 200 crores at the box office. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menon and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, this action-drama movie was the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The clash of egos of the two main roles is what makes this movie worth a watch.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#7 Bimbisara

Directed by Mallidi Vasistha, Bimbisara is a fantasy fiction produced by NTR Arts. The cast of the movie includes Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The movie is about King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5h century BC, who lands in the modern-day world through time travel. Watch how the world around him changes.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#6 Yashoda

Yashoda is a psychological thriller and science fiction Telugu movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and was directed by Hari-Harish. The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life, forms the major chunk of Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others play key roles in this movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 HIT: The Second Case

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the second instalment of the HIT franchise was produced by Tollywood actor Nani. The cast of the movie includes Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudary, Srinath Maganti and others in lead roles. A laidback cop Krishna Dev (KD), investigates a gruesome murder case. As KD unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high, and a threat comes unusually close to him and his family. Though the movie hasn’t made an OTT release yet, you could watch it in Hindi at the theatres.

OTT Platform: Yet to be announced

#4 Major

With an impressive collection of over 60 crores at the box office, the Adivi Shesh movie is based on the life journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during India’s darkest terror attack on 26/11. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the cast of the movie also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 Karthikeya 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this movie marked a great comeback for the lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha. This mythological thriller adventure will take you on a roller coaster ride. Apart from finding a treasure that is linked to Lord Krishna, the movie leaves hope for more, a possible part 3. Though the movie did not release as a pan-India movie, it was loved by audiences across the length and breadth of India. It has been taking over the OTT platform and has rightly deserved the place in the top 10 Telugu movies of 2022 on OTT.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#2 Sita Ramam

Hanu Raghavpudi’s execution of this period love drama was poetry in motion, and Dulquer Salman’s screen presence won the hearts of his fans all over again. Mrunal Thakur’s grace and elegance need no introduction. The story follows a young girl who, upon returning to Pakistan, sets off to fulfil her grandfather’s dying wish of delivering a letter from Ram to Sita. Along the way, she unravels their beautiful love story.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#1 RRR

Undoubtedly the most loved movie of 2022, RRR stands on top of the list. We are sure every single one of us has watched it multiple times, but if there is someone who hasn’t, here is your chance. Directed by the famous SS Rajamouli, the cast of the movie includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhat in the lead roles. The movie showcases two types of freedom fighters who come together to fight the British.

OTT Platform: Netflix

