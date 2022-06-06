The Telugu Indian Idol which is heading to its finale welcomed renowned singer Usha Uthup as the special guest for its 29th episode last weekend. The singing reality show has the top 6 contestants fighting for the title of the Telugu Indian Idol. Hosted by Sree Ram Chandra and judged by Nithya Menon, Karthik and Thaman, these last few episodes of the show have been entertaining with exciting performances and tough competition. In this special episode of Telugu Indian Idol, the contestants were divided among the three judges. Each singer was paired with one member of the orchestra team to perform for this Okka Last Chance Performance episode. This episode marked the last time the viewers could vote for their favourite contestants.

The episode began with Lalasa’s performance of the song Kannulatho Chusedi from the movie Jeans. She along with the Veena player from the orchestra team gave an exemplary performance. All the judges other than Nithya Menon loved her performance. Judge Karthik who is supporting Lalasa requested the viewers to vote for his contestant. For the second performance, Srinivas sang the song Okade Okkadu Monagadu from the movie Dalapathy. Complemented by Drum’s player Pavan, their performance together bagged the Bomma Blockbuster Performance. Judge Nithya Menon requested the audience to vote for Srinivas.

Anchor Sree Ram recited a poem on the special guest which she was not impressed with. Usha pretended to walk out of the show while the anchor tried to apologise by falling on his knee. The crew pulled off the prank on Sree Ram and the entire set broke into laughter. Continuing the show, the third participant Pranathi sang the song Manasulo Manasuna Pilichina Kalava from the movie Love Birds. This Bomma Blockbuster Performance was complemented by Flutist Sai. The contestant was praised for her comeback after a few setbacks. Thaman requested the audience to make her way to the finals by voting for her.

Vaishnavi, the fourth contestant sang the song Chakori from the movie Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo. Paired with the Violin player Kamakshi, the duo delivered a Bomma Blockbuster performance according to the judges. All the judges loved the performance and Vaishnavi’s supporter judge Karthik requested the audience to vote for her. The fifth performer Vagdevi sang the song Aila Aila Ai from the movie Ai. The contestant was paired with Sai on Guitar. All the judges praised her for the performance, but the special guest Usha seemed confused about the performance. She requested the participant to sing another song, and Vagdevi sang Lahe Lahe Rey from the movie Acharya. Thaman requested the audience to vote for the participant.

Just before the last performance, anchor Sree Ram gave a special performance with a few other vocalists to a song from the upcoming movie Crazy Fellow and promoted the movie. The last contestant, Jaswant sang the song Usire Poyenu from the movie Raavan. Completed by Siddhu on Guitar, the performance received a positive response from the judges along with a few corrections from Usha. Nithya Menon requested the audience to vote for the contestant.

The Zepto consistent performer of the week award was given to Vaishnavi. The show ended on a high note with another performance by the special guest. The next episode of Telugu Indian Idol with the top 6 contestants will air on coming Saturday 11 June 2022 on the Aha app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining updates.