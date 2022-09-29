This festive season looks entertaining for all those eagerly waiting to enjoy the season with some interesting Telugu movies on OTT. This month has had many releases and is ending on a high note with a few more releasing this weekend. Catch up with these new Telugu movies releasing on OTT during your holidays next week. From comedy to love, drama to thriller, here is a list of Telugu movies that released on OTT platforms in the month of September.

#1 Sita Ramam

The Telugu movie that took the country by storm, Sita Ramam, was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, this romantic Telugu movie made it big at the box office. The romance between Ram and Sita will eternally remain in the audience’s hearts. If you haven’t watched this movie yet, now is the time! Watch it this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Vikrant Rona

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles. Vikrant Rona released in Telugu on the Disney + Hotstar OTT platform.

#3 Liger

With an astronomical failure at the box office, Liger made its OTT release early this month. Streaming on Disney+Hotstar this Vijaya Deverakonda movie is not worth the hype.The actor gave his best in this directorial failure and we think it’s worth a watch just for his performance. So, if you haven’t watched this movie loosely based on boxing yet, catch up this weekend or during the festive season. The cast of the movie also includes Ananya Pandey and Mike Tyson in prominent roles.

#4 Thiru

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a recently released rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles. It is one of the movies that released on OTT in September that is worth a watch. The movie is available to stream in Telugu on Sun NXT.

#5 Cobra

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is a Tamil/Telugu psychological action thriller starring Vikram in the lead role. An Interpol Officer, Aslan, is behind a brainy criminal who assassinates the Chief Minister of Odisha, the Mayor of France, and the Prince of Scotland. He and a criminologist discover that a man named Cobra is behind these high-profile murders and seek to catch him before he kills Russia’s Defence Minister. The cast includes ex-Indian cricket Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and others in key roles. The movie is now streaming in Telugu and Tamil on Sony Liv.

#6 Maha

Yet another Tamil movie which was also released in Telugu to catch up with during this festive season is Maha. Starring Simbu and Hansika Motwani in lead roles, this crime thriller movie was directed by U R Jameel. The story revolves around a mother who searches for answers after her child is killed by a serial killer. The cast also includes Sujith Shankar, Srikanth Meka and others in prominent roles. The Telugu version of the movie is available on the OTT platform Aha.

#7 7 Days 6 Nights

7 Days 6 Nights is a Telugu rom-com directed by MS Raju and stars his son Sumanth Ashwin in the lead role. Two friends travel to Goa for a bachelor trip and meet two girls there. When the man who is about to get married falls for one of the girls, the other tries to stop him. How the 7 days and 6 nights in Goa change their lives forms the crux of the plot. This Telugu movie is available to watch on Aha.

#8 Captain

Starring Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Kavya Shetty in the lead roles, this sci-fi Tamil/Telugu movie is worth a watch this holiday season. In the long list of new Telugu movies to watch on OTT, Captain, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, should be on your list. The movie is about the journey of a military officer who has been assigned to fight aliens. When a science experiment goes wrong, he is entrusted to save the world from these creatures. The movie will stream in Telugu on Zee5 from 30 September.

#9 Saakini Dakini

This adventure comedy which made its theatrical release recently has already sealed its OTT release date. The Telugu movie is all set to release on 30 September to capture the market in the holiday season. The movie is the official remake of the 2017 Korean movie Midnight Runners. The cast of the movie includes Nivetha Thomas, Regina Cassandra and others in prominent roles. Catch the Telugu movie on the Netflix OTT platform.

