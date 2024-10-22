Sometimes, all you need is a familiar story that feels like a warm hug, lets your emotions flow easily, and has laughter and heartfelt moments. Rewatching Telugu movies for comfort is a beloved pastime for many, especially when craving a mix of nostalgia, warmth, and heart-touching tunes. Old Telugu movies are a treasure trove of those feelings. So, here is a list of a few such romantic Telugu movies on OTT that will make you feel comforted and nostalgic!

1. Ishq

A fun-filled romance blossoms between Rahul and Priya, but Priya’s brother, who was in love with Rahul’s sister doesn’t approve of their relationship. It leads to problems in their sweet romance.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

2. Darling

Prabha is excited to meet his childhood sweetheart Nandhini and eagerly waits for a reunion party organised by his father. Meanwhile, Nisha, a gangster’s daughter falls in love with Prabha, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

OTT platform: Prime Video

3. Seethamma Vaketlo Siri Malle Chettu

Relangi is a calm and compassionate man who has three children. His two sons, called “Peddodu,” and “Chinnodu” are complete opposites living under one roof with one thing in common – unemployment. The movie follows the brothers as they navigate the challenges of their careers, their brotherly relationship, and their love life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

4. Nuvvu Naku Nachav

How often can we see a loss blooming between rivals? Nuvvu Naku Nachav is a perfect example of that. Nandini and Venky are frenemies who started their relationship with hatred. Through the movie, their relationship develops into a beautiful bond. However, because of Nandhini’s engagement, they both hesitate to confront their feelings.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

5. Malliswari

Malliswari, a wealthy heiress, is sent to another city for protection when her father dies. Living under a fake identity, she develops a deep and genuine bond with a handsome banker.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

6. Happy

Madhumathi “Madhu” is the one and only daughter of MLA Suryanarayana. He believes that his daughter’s closeness to a man named Bunny, might hinder his political career and get in the way of her studies. He tries to get her married, but Bunny, pretending to be Madhu’s lover, tries to save her.

OTT platform: MX player

7. Pelli Choopulu

Vijay’s father, who is fed up with Vijay’s carefree life, decides to make him marry a girl in hopes that he might become a responsible man. However, meeting an ambitious girl changes his life for the better.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

8. E Nagaraniki Em Ayyindi

Childhood friends Vivek, Karthik, Kaushik, and Uppi hope to make their careers in film-making during university, but eventually give up and settle into other jobs. To earn money for a wedding, they enter the Goa Short Film Festival and rekindle their dream.

OTT platform: Prime Video

9. Ashta Chamma

Lavanya is a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu, when her aunt Lavanya tells her to get married, she agrees but on one condition. She says she will only get married to someone whose name is Mahesh.

OTT platform: In our memories, please bring it back!!!

These feel-good romantic Telugu movies are perfect for unwinding and reliving some memorable moments. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, love, or a touch of nostalgia, these Telugu movies on OTT platforms are sure to bring comfort and joy. Happy watching!

Also read- 7 Rom-com movies that will spark chemistry between you and your partner!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.