Bigg Boss Telugu Season Eight is a popular reality show with a huge viewership among the Telugu audience. The nomination process, which involves voting for a housemate to exit the show, is one of the most important episodes in the show.

Sometimes these episodes span two or three episodes as well. These nominations can impact the housemates’ bond, gameplay, strategy, and performance throughout the week. The nomination process is conducted differently every week, to keep the process interesting.

This week’s theme is breaking the pot, in which a housemate needs to place a pot over their choice of a nominated housemate, state the reasons for the nomination, and break the pot in the end. Here are the highlights of what happened in yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Mega Chief’s Choice:

The nomination process often involves different types of twists in it. This nomination was no exception. Before the nomination even began, Bigg Boss announced that there was a nomination shield in the house, which should be given to a housemate of the Mega Chief’s choice.

Mega Chief Gautam gave that nomination shield to Hariteja, stating that he wanted to see her game more. The nomination shield has power for the housemate having it.

Every time a housemate nominates Hariteja, 50,000/- will be deducted from the prize money. This is a huge advantage for any housemate.

2. Prerana and Vishnu Priya’s conflict:

Vishnu Priya and Prerana’s on-and-off argument from the previous weeks is going strong in this episode. Vishnu Priya nominated Prerana, bringing forth a lot of arguments between the duo.

3. Rohini and Prithvi’s rage:

One of the episode’s surprising elements is the argument between Rohini and Prithvi. Rohini nominated Prithvi, expressing her opinion about his absence and aggressive nature in the house. She said that Prithvi is not being seen if not for the tasks and Vishnu Priya. Prithvi asked her if he should provide entertainment in the form of comedy.

This nomination caused a huge conflict between the duo. This fight continued when Prithvi nominated Rohini, triggering an intense verbal spat, and some sarcastic remarks were exchanged between the two.

4. Prerana: The Target for the week:

Many housemates nominated Prerana this week, making her the most nominated housemate. Prerana defended herself and argued back for every nomination.

5. Difference in Opinions:

The housemates engaged in heated discussions about their opinions on each other’s performance the previous week. Nayani and Hariteja expressed their disappointment about Mehaboob’s miscommunication with the Royals clan. Nabeel engaged in an intense argument about each other’s performance and behaviour in the previous week.

6. The Smoking Weakness:

After Prerana, Nikhil is the most nominated housemate. During the Over Smartphones vs Over Smart Chargers task, Nikhil gave two points for charging in exchange for a lighter to smoke. The smoking point was taken by many housemates in the nomination process, and Nikhil gave out points for getting a smoke.

Nikhil defended himself in the nominations, stating that the entire clan decided to have individual points and clan points to use. Nikhil clarified that he used his points to obtain smoke and did not damage the clan’s chance of winning the task.

7. Right or Wrong?

Hariteja has the nomination shield for this week, making her partially safe from nominations. To nominate her, 50,000 rupees will be deducted from the winner’s prize money. Nabeel crossed this hurdle and nominated her once. This is another shocking element in the episode, which had mixed reactions from the audience.

While some of the audience agreed with Nabeel’s decision, some felt that Nabeel should have waited for next week to nominate her.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Promo Highlights

The nomination episode will continue in the next episode, making the audience wait for the latest episode. From the released promos, here is what we can expect from today’s episode:

1. Heated Debate in the House

The nomination episode ended on a high note and today’s episode is no exception. The promo shows that the argument is not over. Nayani and Mehaboob’s conflict is still ongoing in the nominations.

Prerana fired on Prithvi and Vishnu, calling them both undeserving of being in the house. The nomination process is continuing, with the housemates debating over their gameplay.

2. Boiling Point

The newly released promo offers a glimpse into today’s episode. Tensions in the house seem to have no end, with how the housemates nominate each other. Yashmi’s nomination was interrupted by Vishnu Priya and Prerana’s confrontation, the verbal spat breaching new boundaries each time.

Mehaboob defended himself from Nikhil and Yashmi’s nomination points, adding to the drama in the nomination episode. Finally, the nomination process heated up with Avinash and Prithvi’s strife.

The promos promise limitless entertainment and drama from the two-episode nomination. Tune in at Disney+ Hotstar or Star Maa channel at 9:30 pm to witness the heated nominations continue.

