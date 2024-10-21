This season of Bigg Boss has been unpredictable so far. The contestants who entered on the first day were surprised with the entry of eight wildcards on the fifth week. The wildcards entry was akin to the seventh season, in the fifth week.

The return of some of the most entertaining and fan-favourite contestants from the previous seasons as wildcards toppled the balance of the present contestants. The weekend episodes have finally aired, containing a lot of entertainment and drama. Here are the highlights of the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. A slight confusion:

Manikanta expressed his concern about his physical health. He told Hariteja, Gangavva, and Vishnu Priya that he wanted to leave the house. He also expressed his opinion that he wanted to leave the house.

2. New Relationships:

Gautam spoke to Yashmi regarding his crush on her. This bold declaration from Gautam earned gasps of shock from the audience. He told Yashmi that he likes her but is completely fine with being friends with her and that they can take their time and explore their relationship in the future. Yashmi responded that she was fine with it and would express her refusal if she felt any. She discussed this issue with Prithvi and Vishnu Priya.

3. BB Times:

Housemates were presented with headlines that reflected their participation in this week’s performance. The host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, reviewed the housemate’s performance and gave the audience’s point of view of the housemates. Some of the housemates were acknowledged for their improved gameplay, while the others were made known about their shortcomings.

4. Avinash’s Reward:

Avinash’s dedication to the game was seen when he willingly cut his hair for extra money for the winner’s prize money. The host appreciated him for his performance in the weekly task and his comedy timing. Nagarjuna presented Avinash with a recording of his wife’s voice, wishing him a happy wedding anniversary. Avinash shed a few tears and declared his love for his wife.

5. Sunday Funday:

With energy-filled games and dance performances, the housemates engaged in weekend games, refilling their energies for the next week. The games were played competitively, capturing the audience with refreshing and entertaining moments.

6. Return of Bigg Boss Memes:

In the previous seasons, fan-made memes were shown to the housemates for their performance in the tasks. This tradition returned to the present season where some fan-made memes were shown. These memes were centered on the tasks before the wildcard entry, earning laughs from the housemates and the audience.

7. Elimination with a twist:

Manikanta and Gautam were the last housemates in the nomination. The host took a poll to decide who was more fit and worthy to stay in the house out of Manikanta and Gautam.

Most housemates stated that Manikanta needed to go out since he was not fit enough for the game. The host asked Manikanta about his decision to stay or leave the house, to which Manikanta stated that he wanted to exit the house.

Nagarjuna then showed the audience’s decision to the housemates, Gautam and Manikanta. According to the audience votes, Gautam was to be eliminated this week. Because Manikanta decided to leave the house, he is self-evicted.

This was an unexpected twist that no one saw coming. The house’s atmosphere and mood completely shifted. Gautam was visibly shocked and the housemates discussed their opinions about Manikanta’s decision.

8. Insightful Input and Warm Goodbye:

Manikanta offered advice and insight regarding different housemates. He shared how he saw the other housemates, what qualities the housemates have and need to improve, and how they should move forward.

Even though Manikanta self-evicted, he was happy and wished the housemates the best, bidding goodbye as the seventh eliminated housemate of Bigg Boss Telugu Season Eight.

The nomination episode is the most important episode of the week. It sets the stage for the entire week, testing the housemates’ bond, and forming new alliances and verbal spats that result in more drama. After an unexpected elimination, the house is in the middle of the most important weeks of the game.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Promo Highlights

With fifteen members in the house, every moment in the game is crucial for the housemates. Following the highlights of the weekend, the newly released promos by Bigg Boss provide a glimpse into the episode:

1. Unmasked Friendship:

The nomination process for the week involves breaking a pot on the housemate’s scarecrow and stating why they are unfit for being in the house. Vishnu Priya clashed with Nikhil and Prerana regarding the charging and food. Rohini and Prithvi argued about their opinions regarding each other’s gameplay this week. The promo ended on a high, with Rohini accusing Prithvi of his looks during the nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is one of the most successful reality shows. The show is entering its eighth week of airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa Channel.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss updates.