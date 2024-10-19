The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu, aptly titled “Limitless Entertainment,” has been delivering a blend of drama and excitement week after week. The entry of wildcard contestants, known as the Royals, in the fifth week has added a new layer of competition, often overshadowing the original housemates, referred to as the OG clan. This week’s main task, “Over Smartphones VS Over Smart Chargers,” tested the participants’ concentration, strategy, and resilience. Here are some highlights from Day 47 of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. The Cushion Challenge:

The day began with the continuation of the “Over Smartphones VS Over Smart Chargers” task. Bigg Boss introduced the Cushion Challenge, a twist on the Memory game. Contestants were required to match images displayed on a screen with cushions placed in the garden area, carrying the cushions to a designated grid to score points.

Despite facing early setbacks, the Over Smartphones team emerged victorious, earning the advantage of eliminating two players from the Over Smart Chargers from the Mega Chief race. They chose to remove Nabeel and Nikhil from the competition.

2. The Conclusion:

The weekly challenge concluded with four contestants from the OG clan and eight from the Royals still in the game. After the weekly task concluded, Teja and Prithvi were released from their punishment as the week’s worst performers, regaining access to their suitcases.

3. Comic Relief from Bigg Boss:

Bigg Boss humorously reprimanded Mehaboob and Avinash for napping during the day. The housemates were then summoned to the garden, where they found miniature coffee cups, bun masks, and a violin cutout—a playful nod to Avinash’s earlier requests for coffee and pain relief spray. Both the housemates and viewers enjoyed this lighthearted moment.

4. A Hair-Raising Opportunity:

During breakfast, Gautam playfully challenged Prithvi to shave his beard, which Prithvi declined. Bigg Boss then introduced a unique chance to add money to the winner’s prize by offering Avinash and Prithvi cash rewards of ₹25,000, ₹50,000, or ₹1 lakh for various haircuts.

Although Prithvi declined, Avinash accepted the ₹50,000 haircut after much deliberation, adding humour to the situation. He sportingly underwent the haircut, entertaining the audience with his witty remarks.

5. Additional Reward:

In recognition of Avinash’s spirit and courage, Bigg Boss added ₹50,000 to the winner’s prize pool. Furthermore, the house was granted an extra two hours of kitchen time as an additional reward.

6. Selection of the Mega Chief:

The competition for the prestigious Mega Chief position was through a task called “Pattuko ledha thappuko,” in which contenders had to grab a bone placed in a circle before others. The first to seize the bone gained the advantage of eliminating one or two competitors from the race. Gautam ultimately secured the Mega Chief role after a fierce fight.

7. A Slight Commotion:

At one point, Manikanta grabbed the bone and initially decided to eliminate Hariteja and Teja, citing a pre-game agreement with Gautam to stay in the competition until the end.

However, Gautam denied having made any such deal, leading Manikanta to reconsider his choice and decide to eliminate Teja and Gautam. The situation was resolved by Nikhil, who, as the task Sanchalak, upheld Manikanta’s original decision to remove Teja and Hariteja, despite Hariteja’s objections.

8. Gautam’s Tribute for Women:

As the newly appointed Mega Chief, Gautam declared the upcoming week for the women in honour of the female audience. He announced that the women in the house would be exempt from performing household chores unless they volunteered, which garnered appreciation from the housemates and the audience.

With the conclusion of the week’s episodes, viewers eagerly await the weekend’s special broadcasts, during which the host will analyze the housemates’ performances– the weekend episodes air at 9 pm, half an hour earlier than the weekday schedule, on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa.

Based on the above highlights of Day 47 and the promos, a compelling critique of the contestants’ strategies and gameplay can be expected in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.