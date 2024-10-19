Have you ticked off everything on your Vizag sightseeing bucket list? Make room for more – there’s no rest for the curious and adventurous. The city has so much to offer, and most “places to visit in Visakhapatnam” guides miss something or the other. On a positive note, that means there’s always something new and exciting to do and discover. Here are five such ‘secret’ places in Visakhapatnam that are overlooked in guidebooks:

1. Pavuralakonda

You’ve heard of Thotlakonda and Bojjanakonda as eminent Buddhist settlements in Vizag, but Pavuralakonda or Narasimhaswamy Konda is another carrier of Buddhist legacy that goes unheard. The settlement is a 3rd Century BCE Ancient Buddhist Heritage Site near Bheemili.

The name translates to “Hill of Pigeons,” and the site contains remains of an ancient Buddhist monastic complex that flourished between the 3rd and 2nd Century BCE. Back in 1996, excavations yielded interesting finds including terracotta beads, Roman and Satavahana coins, and more. At Pavuralakonda, you can experience ancient Buddhist architecture.

Being quite far from the city, Pavuralakonda makes for a peaceful retreat. Additionally, as you need to take the Vizag-Bheemili route to travel there, you can also enjoy a nice, long drive by the beach. Do note that the trek from the entry to the site can take about 20 minutes, so make sure to carry refreshments if needed.

2. St Anne’s Cathedral

An old treasure that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves is St Anne’s Cathedral in Visakhapatnam, which dates back to the 1850s. The Cathedral is a historical landmark that was built in place of St Anne’s Chapel, which was originally the first Catholic Church in the city. It was founded in 1770 by a Portuguese merchant who lived in Vizagapatam.

Come 1852, the old chapel was pulled down and St Anne’s Cathedral was erected in its place. Back in the colonial era, the Cathedral served as a convent to the Sisters of St Joseph from 1858 to 1898. Between 1920 and 1935, the cathedral was also a boarding home for boys.

This place is also noteworthy for the fact that it was built by Rev Fr Jean Marie Tissot, who was a great builder in colonial Vizagapatam.

3. Seethapalem Beach

Admittedly, this place is a two-hour drive from Vizag. However, the secrecy and intimacy it promises make the visit absolutely worth it. The sunset here is fantastic, and the beach itself has features like cliffs, rock stacks, and even sea caves that you can explore!

4. European Cemetery

Another fascinating historical site to explore in Visakhapatnam is the European Cemetery, situated in the Port Area. This cemetery houses tombs in various architectural styles. The earliest burials date back to 1699, and one notable figure resting here is Patrick Lawson, the wealthy merchant sailor after whom Lawson’s Bay is named.

The cemetery also holds the graves of other colonial individuals, some of whom died during the Native Sepoy Mutiny of 1780 and the Naval Battle of 1804. If you’re a history buff, you might find some interest in visiting this place.

5. Gambheeram Reservoir

For those seeking a natural, undisturbed escape, the Gambheeram Reservoir on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam is perfect. It is situated deep within the woods, away from the city’s bustle, and remains unexplored by tourists. The reservoir is an ideal location for photography, picnics, and enjoying the beauty of nature.

The next time you find yourself restless and confused about what to do, why not pay a visit to one of these lesser-known spots? From natural retreats to historical landmarks, these secret places to visit in Visakhapatnam promise a pleasant and intriguing way to spend time.