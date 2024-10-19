On 19 October 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the properties of former YSRCP MP and Telugu film producer MVV Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam as part of a land-grabbing case investigation. ED officials confirmed that five locations were searched, including Satyanarayana’s residence and office in Lawsons Bay Colony as well as the MVV City Office in Madhurawada.
They are also conducting raids on the premises of his auditor, Ganmani Venkateswara Rao, as well as another accused, Gadde Brahmaji. These raids were initiated based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) that was prompted by an FIR lodged by the Arilova police recently.
Discussion about this post