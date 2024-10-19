The FIR was lodged in a criminal case against the former YSRCP MP, his auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao (GV), and realtor Gadde Brahmaji at Arilova Police Station on 22 June 2024. It was based on allegations related to the contentious Hayagreeva Lands case.

The complaint, initiated by Jagadeeswaru, head of Hayagreeva Constructions, accused Satyanarayana and his associates of fraudulently signing blank documents under the guise of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Jagadeeswarudu alleged that the accused forged signatures and created fake sale documents. He also claimed that he was forced to sign blank papers under pressure, accusing the group of conspiring to take over the valuable land and threatening him with serious consequences.

These documents were purportedly used in an attempt to sell valuable lands belonging to Hayagreeva Constructions.

The gravity of the accusations led to the registration of ten non-bailable sections under FIR No. 227/2024. In response to the FIR, Satyanarayana has swiftly moved to the High Court, filing a quash petition to challenge the charges brought against him. Later on, he secured anticipatory bail from the Andhra Pradesh High Court. With raids being conducted on the properties belonging to MVV Satyanarayana now in Visakhapatnam, it remains to be seen what will be revealed.

