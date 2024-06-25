An FIR has been lodged in a criminal case against former YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, his auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao (GV), and realtor Gadde Brahmaji at Arilova Police Station on 22 June 2024. This development stems from allegations related to the contentious Hayagreeva lands case.

The complaint, initiated by Jagadeeswaru, head of Hayagreeva Constructions, accuses Satyanarayana and his associates of fraudulently signing blank documents under the guise of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). These documents were purportedly used in an attempt to sell valuable lands belonging to Hayagreeva Constructions. The gravity of the accusations led to the registration of ten non-bailable sections under FIR No. 227/2024. In response to the FIR, Satyanarayana has swiftly moved to the High Court, filing a quash petition to challenge the charges brought against him. His legal team is expected to argue for the dismissal of the FIR, claiming the accusations are unfounded and politically motivated.

The inclusion of non-bailable sections in the FIR indicates the seriousness with which the police are treating the case. The Arilova Police have not yet released detailed statements regarding the ongoing investigation.

This case follows another incident wherein MVV Satyanarayana was issued a notice by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to stop work on an extensive construction project named ‘MVV The Peak,’ situated across the Tycoon Hotel intersection road in Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. This project, spearheaded by former YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana, has faced significant opposition from local residents. The order, directed at H R R Constructions Pvt Ltd and 17 other associated entities, follows numerous complaints about the damaging impact of ongoing massive drilling and rock blasting activities on the foundations of nearby houses.

