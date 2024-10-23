The East Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of over 70 trains due to the threat of Cyclone ‘Dana’ in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha States. According to Waltair senior DCM K Sandeep, the trains have been cancelled for three days from 23 to 25 October as a precautionary measure.

The cancelled trains include Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express, Chennai Central-Howrah Mail, Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, and Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express on 23 October.

The trains which were cancelled on 24 October include Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel, Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma, Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat, and Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama Amaravati Express.

On 25 October, the following trains among others have been cancelled: Visakhapatnam-Amritsar, Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam-Gunupur.

Cyclone update

The cyclone ‘Dana’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, lay centred 750 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and it is likely to move towards Odisha. Under its impact, rains accompanied by gales and thunders are likely in the next 48 hours in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Visakhapatnam district administration is on alert and fully prepared to deal with any situation. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Relief and rescue teams were kept ready for use, if necessary.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu