The low pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclone by 23 October triggering rainfall in several parts of the north coastal Andhra.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert to the three districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam forecasting rain between 23 and 25 October. Named as ‘Dana’, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast near Puri on 24 October.

Under its influence the districts in north coastal Andhra will have squally winds and rain, according to the IMD. As the sea is likely to be rough from 23 October, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

In the wake of IMD’s yellow alert to Visakhapatnam, the GVMC was fully geared up to meet any situation, said Commissioner P Sampath Kumar. People in the corporation area were already alerted, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee held a video conference with State officials on the preparedness in the wake of cyclone threat.

Participating in the meeting, R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) from the State, explained the measures being taken in Andhra Pradesh. He said the District Collectors in north Andhra were alerted and suggestions given on the measures to be taken. Relief and rescue teams have been kept ready for use during emergency.

Arrangements were made to move the people to safer places, if necessary, he said and added that the fishermen who ventured into the sea were being brought back.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu