The state government has reintroduced free RTC bus services for employees working at Rushikonda IT Hills. The initiative, aimed at easing the daily commute for IT professionals, was inaugurated on 21 October 2024 by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat at a flag-off ceremony held at the Infosys campus.

Four new bus routes have been introduced, departing from Old Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem, Pendurthi, and Vizianagaram. The buses will operate daily, departing at 8:00 AM and returning from IT Hills at 5:50 PM. Two additional services from Dwaraka bus station and Gajuwaka are set to follow soon. The transportation charges for these services are fully covered by the state government, offering much-needed relief to the employees.

During the launch event, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and MP Sribharat praised the initiative, noting its potential to further stimulate the IT industry in the region. “With the government’s commitment to supporting IT development, more companies are expected to set up operations in Visakhapatnam in the future,” they stated.

The reintroduction of these services comes after repeated appeals from the IT Association, as the bus routes were previously halted when Visakhapatnam was designated as the executive capital under the YSRCP government. During that time, many IT buildings were repurposed for government use, causing transportation difficulties for employees.

The decision to resume the bus services to Rushikonda reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to promote IT sector growth in the region, creating a promising outlook for future development.

