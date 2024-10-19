Senior officials at a meeting held at VMRDA hall in Visakhapatnam on 18 October discussed a plan being prepared for the Visakhapatnam region growth hub project. The project will be taken up under the aegis of the NITI Aayog.

Chaired by NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, the meeting was attended by District Collectors and officials of eight districts of the Visakhapatnam region.

The members of NITI Aayog enquired about the status of the plan prepared till now in the sectors identified by NITI Aayog. There was a long discussion on the possibilities and availability of natural resources in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam and both Godavari districts.

The members discussed the projects to be taken up in the growth hub region, comprehensive planning design, implementation and other issues in Visakhapatnam. The NITI Aayog officials listened attentively to the local officials while they were explaining the existing conditions in the rural and urban areas.

The areas where work is to be taken up as a part of the project include agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, trade, commerce and transport.

According to NITI Aayog officials, similar projects in Mumbai, Surat and Varanasi regions are in the final stage of planning, while in the case of the Visakhapatnam region, is in the middle stage of planning. “Once the plan is fully prepared, we will initiate action to release the report in January,” said the NITI Aayog officials.

Apart from NITI Aayog officials, Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, GVMC and VMRDA Commissioners P Sampath Kumar and K S Viswanathan respectively and other officials participated in the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu