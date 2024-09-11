Vaisakhi Jala Udyana Vanam at Suryabagh in Visakhapatnam is all set for renovation project with Rs 40 crore and the VMRDA, at its review meeting held on 10 September, mainly focused on it. As a part of the project, entertainment centers, food zone and drive-in parking will come up at the ‘jala udyana vanam’.

The meeting also discussed the proposals like Ocean Deck project, nature cottages, beach view cafe and revolving restaurant at Kailasagiri, international amusement park, and urban entertainment zone.

It was proposed to take up the Ocean Deck at a cost of Rs 7.80 crore near the VMRDA park. As a part of the project, a hotel will come up on the first floor and a view point will be developed on a rock in the sea. It has been proposed to design the project on the lines of a viewing deck in Mumbai.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, who presided over the meeting, joined that all the proposed projects would play a key role in development of the city. They should be completed without any compromise on quality, he said. The VMRDA should work with an aim to further improve the standards of living of the people in the city. It was decided at the meeting to review the progress of the projects every month.

VMRDA Commissioner Viswanathan, TDP leader Gandi Babji were among those who attended the project meeting held in VMRDA chamber in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu