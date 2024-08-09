In a recent conference on 3 August 2024, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner, KS Viswanathan, announced a series of high-scale projects in line for the development of the city. While authorities seem to view Visakhapatnam as a potential tourist destination, many attractive projects are being planned to liven the city’s image. Here are 10 such projects by VMRDA that promise to reshape Visakhapatnam:

1. All-round-development of Kailasagiri

Located atop a hill overlooking the city, Kailasagiri is well-loved by everyone who lives in and visits Vizag. A major upgrade has been planned to further enhance its appeal. Plans include an amusement park, a science museum next to the World Telugu Museum, a revolving restaurant, and facilities for destination weddings. Previously in January, the VMRDA also invited tenders for exciting new attractions such as a zipline, sky cycling, and a glass skywalk bridge.

2. Habitat Center at Madhurawada

The proposed Habitat Center at Madhurawada, first planned in 2018, is finally moving forward. The project will feature two towers—one with 31 floors and the other with 14 floors—housing an IT complex and a five-star hotel. An urban entertainment center is also in the works for this area, with VMRDA soon to invite agencies to take on these projects.

3. Expansion near Visakhapatnam Airport

New developments near Visakhapatnam Airport include plans for a helicopter museum and a subway, both designed to enhance infrastructure and visitor experience.

4. Snow Park in Central Park

A Snow Park is set to be introduced at Central Park. This would turn an ordinary park into a unique recreational attraction for residents and tourists.

5. Rejuvenation of Urban Water Bodies

In partnership with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), VMRDA announced an extensive project to rejuvenate the 521 urban water bodies in the city.

6. Bheemilipatnam to Bhogapuram Township Development

One important aspect of the VMRDA Master Plan includes making efforts to preserve heritage sites and promote heritage tourism are underway. In line with this, the beach road connecting Bheemilipatnam to Bhogapuram will be widened. Sites including Erra Matti Dibbalu, Thotlakonda, Dutch Cemetery, and more are valuable heritage sites in the area.

This initiative is aligned with the State Government’s focus on boosting beach tourism, and it complements the GMR Group’s greenfield international airport project in Bhogapuram.

7. Modern Auditorium at MVP Colony

A modern auditorium, similar to Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharathi, is planned for MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam. The project, with a budget of Rs 32.25 crore, will offer seating for 1,500 people and will be constructed on a 1.49-acre site. Details of the projects were put up on VMRDA’s official website.

8. Multi-Storied Parking Complex at Siripuram

One of the most-anticipated VMRDA projects in Visakhapatnam, a multi-level car parking (MLCP)-cum-commercial complex at Siripuram is in progress. Although the project faced delays, it is expected to be operational soon. Five floors of the complex will provide parking for 430 cars and 400 two-wheelers, along with space for commercial establishments like supermarkets and corporates. The other six floors are allocated for commercial entities. The construction is underway with an estimated cost of Rs 87.50 crore.

9. Convention Centre with 5-Star Hotel

In May 2024, VMRDA issued a request for proposal (RfP) to develop a convention center with a 5-star hotel or resort, as well as other waterfront entertainment facilities. The project, estimated at Rs 250 crore, will be located within VMRDA Park on Beach Road and will be developed under a public-private partnership model.

10. Ocean Deck

A grand ocean deck was also planned for the Beach Road area. This Rs 7.8 crore project will feature a 91-meter-long structure, with 45 meters on the beach and 46 meters extending into the sea. The deck, modelled after a similar successful project in Mumbai, will include a hotel or cafeteria on the ground floor and a viewing point on the top for stunning ocean views.

These developments, if moulded into effect would transform Visakhapatnam into a more modern, vibrant city, with many exciting ventures for residents and tourists. Make sure to keep an eye out as these plans begin to take shape!

