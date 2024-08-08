Infrastructure development is an essential wing to help the progress of Visakhapatnam take flight. Within this, road infrastructure is a necessary feather to keep the wing functional. It plays a big part in helping residents travel across the city seamlessly, connecting them to their friends, family, workplaces, and more. The construction of new road infrastructure can also heighten connectivity for goods transporters and heavy industries. That said, here are 6 roads in Visakhapatnam that are expected to come up in the future:

1. Sheelanagar to Sabbavaram 6-Lane Highway Port Connectivity Road

In 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) floated a tender for the construction of 6-lane Visakhapatnam Port connectivity road, from the Sabbavaram Bypass of Anakapalli-Anandapuram Corridor to Sheelanagar Junction. The road will span a distance of 12.6 km. The project was reportedly started on 30 June 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 980 crores, according to a report by Sakshi.

2. Bheemili to Bhogapuram 6-Lane Highway

The construction of a 6-lane beach-front highway from Bheemili to Bhogapuram has been the talk of the town since works for the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport started. In 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari announced the sanction of the highway, connecting Visakhapatnam Beach Road to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and to NH-16. The project has been estimated to cost Rs 6,300 crores, and cover a distance of 55 km.

One of the key roads coming up in the future, this project will guarantee travellers easy access to Visakhapatnam from the Bhogapuram Airport.

3. SRR Pudimaka to Bhogapuram Road

A few months ago, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and NHAI announced the proposal of a Semilunar-shaped Ring Road to meet the needs of the growing population. The SRR would reportedly start at Pudimadaka Beach in Anakapalle and end at Bhogapuram Beach in Vizianagaram district. The road would be a connecting road to the existing six-lane National Highway-16 from Anakapalli to Bhogapuram via Pendurthi and Anandapuram.

4. Narsipatnam Outer Ring Road

Recently, Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu has brought the proposal for an outer ring road at Narsipatnam back into the spotlight. Initially proposed seven years ago with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, the project aimed to connect six mandals surrounding Narsipatnam in 2018. However, it was set aside after the YSRCP government came to power in 2019. With the recent return of the TDP-led NDA alliance to power, officials have indicated that the roads and buildings department is preparing new estimates for the project, now expected to cost around Rs 700 crore. The exact route of the outer ring road will be finalized once the department clarifies the availability of funds

5. Flyover Bridge from Sea Horse Junction to Port area

In 2017, the Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the National Highways Authority of India signed an MoU to develop seventy-nine port road connectivity projects, including coastal roads identified under the Sagarmala Programme. One such project proposed is the construction of a flyover bridge from the Sea-horses Junction area to the dock area at Vizag Port. The estimated total cost for this project is Rs 277 crores.

6. Atchuthapuram SEZ to Anakapalli 4-Lane Road

The expansion of the 14-km road between Anakapalli and Atchutapuram to four lanes. was proposed under the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) as part of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor project. On the other hand, the officials said that the road expansion project work started two years ago on a stretch of 13.78 km, but it was going at a snail’s pace. About 21 acres of private land has been acquired for the project, including identification of 600 and odd private structures for demolition. The estimated investment of this project is around Rs 250 crore, sources said. Two lakh employees of 100 industries in the area will benefit as it will not only give a big boost to the industries but also achieve socio-economic growth and reduce people’s travel time on the route.

These six new roads will certainly make life easier for Visakhapatnam residents, reducing commute time, promising smoother travel, and improving connectivity between different areas of the city. While some of these are in progress, many are still in the proposal or approval stage. Upon their implementation, Visakhapatnam is sure to benefit and develop.

