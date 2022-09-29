Adding more festivity to the Dussehra season, the blockbusters which hit the big screens in August, Karthikeya 2 and Bimibsara, are finally releasing on OTTs. While the two veteran stars, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, have tasked themselves with entertaining the audiences in the theatres, the new-gen actors, Nikhil and Kalyan Ram, will enthral movie lovers on the smaller screens. It is already known that the two movies have ended their respective theatrical runs on a high note and minted huge profits.

Read on to know the OTT release date of Karthikeya 2 and Bimbisara.

Starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, Karthikeya 2 has garnered widespread attention for its strong plotline and visuals. Revolving around the search for a mythical object, the movie follows the protagonist’s adventures of fighting unknown rivals and facing unforeseen perilous scenarios. Besides all this, Karthikeya 2 received a majority of adoration for entwining the plot with the legend of Lord Krishna. Actor Nikhil, a prominent face in Tollywood for many years, became an overnight sensation among the Bollywood audiences with the blockbuster. In a recent development, the popular OTT platform Zee5 announced the digital release date of Karthikeya 2. The makers have locked the date coinciding with the Dussehra festival on 5 October 2022.

On the other hand, the period fantasy drama Bimbisara has also fixed its OTT release date. Set in 500 BC, the movie plot revolves around a vicious emperor, Bimbisara. His life takes twists and turns when he accidentally stumbles upon a device that teleports him to the future. The movie, though released only in one language, received profits on par with Karthikeya 2 and Sita Ramam, which were released in multiple languages. Like K2, the Kalyan Ram starrer is also releasing digitally on Zee5. Bimbisara has fixed its OTT release date on 7 October 2022, two days after Nikhil’s movie.

