The upcoming movie Dasara starring Nani has been creating a buzz on social media. The Natural Star has announced the release date of the movie’s first single ‘Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan’ with a short video on Instagram.

Directed by debutant, Srikanth Odela, this mass Telugu movie has been slated for release on 30 March 2023. As the title of the movie resonates with the famous Indian festival of Dasara or Dushera, the lead actor has announced the release of the movie’s first single named Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan on the day of the festival, 5 October 2022.

Through a short video on Instagram, Nani announced that this first single of Dasara will be the massiest, local street song ever. The music and background score of Dasara is being composed by Santosh Narayan.

Set in the backdrop of Singareni Coal Mines near the Godavari region, this upcoming movie will for the first time see Nani flaunting the Telangana slang of Telugu. The lead actor has described the movie to be a ‘pure, raw, rustic and adrenaline-rush of a movie.’ The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Saani Kaayidham actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the lead female role. The actress who was appreciated for her raw and rustic role in the Tamil movie is also expected to be seen in a role alike. The cast of this upcoming movie also includes Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Zarina Wahab and others in pivotal roles.

