As we welcome the new year, there are some exciting new developments in the field of Telugu cinema. With a mix of action-packed thrillers and gripping dramas, these upcoming Telugu movies in 2025 promise to deliver fresh stories to obsess over. Here’s a sneak peek at four movies we’re eagerly looking forward to!

1. Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer marks the filmmaker’s debut in Telugu cinema. This political action thriller follows Ram Nandan, an IAS officer determined to fight corrupt politicians and push for fair elections to reform the government. Along the way, he uncovers secrets about his father Appanna, who has been battling against the exploitation of water resources in his village.

The film features Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside S J Suryah, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil.

Release Date: January 10, 2025

2. Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is a gripping Tamil-language action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The plot revolves around a man who ventures into a perilous desert region to find his missing ex-wife, only to discover a dangerous underworld controlled by a ruthless gangster.

What begins as a personal quest quickly escalates into a fight for survival, as dark secrets threaten both his life and the fragile criminal empire.

Starring Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, and Regina Cassandra, the film is an adaptation of the 1997 American movie Breakdown directed by Jonathan Mostow.

Release Date: January 10, 2025

3. Daaku Maharaaj

In a thrilling teaser that sets the stage for its intense narrative, Daaku Maharaaj introduced a world where demons rule the darkness, and a king fights without a kingdom.

The film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as the fearless emperor, takes viewers into a harsh desert landscape filled with dacoits, setting the tone for a story of battles, power, and fear.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film promises a raw and captivating experience.

Release Date: January 12, 2025

4. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a crime drama that explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and betrayal. Featuring Venkatesh, Meenakshi, and Aishwarya, the film centers around a triangular relationship involving the protagonist, his devoted wife, and his ex-girlfriend.

Release Date: January 14, 2025

With such a thrilling lineup ahead, Telugu cinema is kicking off the year in style. Whether you’re into intense political dramas, high-stakes action, or emotional narratives, there’s something here for everyone. These upcoming Telugu movies in 2025 are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates